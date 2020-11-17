Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Every year, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois shapes the childhood of many girls and instills lifelong values through the various programs, opportunities and activities it offers.

Not only are girls taught to have courage, confidence and character in their everyday lives, but they are also given the opportunity to boost their leadership and social skills.

“When people think of Girl Scouts, they have a lot of respect for the work these girls do to better themselves and the public,” said Loretta Graham, CEO at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “I would say that they are heroes in our community.”

Continuing to provide that reinforcement to girls regardless of the current pandemic is another goal of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. The scouts have remained excellent stewards of the community. The scouts recently prepared face masks and cookies for first responders to convey their appreciation.

“Not only are we continuing to provide programs, but the girls remain involved in helping our community,” Graham said. “In Girl Scouts, when we fall, we get back up.”

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 9,000 girls and 3,587 adult volunteers in mostly rural counties in Southern Illinois. The organization offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.

According to the website, the Girl Scout promise is “try to serve God and my country, to help people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law.”

Beth Hammock, chief advancement and marketing officer at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois abided by this promise. She started her Girl Scout journey at 7 years old in Monterey, California. Since Hammock was young, she traveled a lot and attended a new school every one to two years. Through Girl Scouts, she always had a built-in group of friends regardless of where she moved.

“Girl Scouts shaped me by teaching me to be courageous, strong, resourceful and so much more,” Hammock said.