For some children in the St. Louis area, access to oral health care is a luxury. Give Kids A Smile®, a nonprofit organization founded in 2002, aims to ensure all children in the St. Louis region have access to dental health care. Dental hygiene or lack thereof can have a profound effect on a person’s overall health, especially young children.
“Everything we put into our mouths that affects our teeth and gums, also touches the rest of the body,” said Erica Steen, executive director of Give Kids A Smile®.
According to Steen, Missouri ranks below average in the nation for access to oral health care. In addition, dental insurance is separate from health insurance, and many times dentists will not accept patients under Medicaid because of the associated paperwork.
Fortunately for the children of St. Louis, Give Kids A Smile® has stepped in to provide free dentistry for those who either lack insurance or who are on Medicaid.
The organization provides comprehensive dental care services through a two-day dental clinic held at Saint Louis University in February and October each year. Children between 12 months and 14 years old are eligible. Every year, approximately 400 children take advantage of these free clinics where they receive checkups, X-rays and have the option to undergo fillings, crowns or surgery.
Give Kids A Smile® also works to eliminate obstacles such as lack of transportation for participants to visit clinics. Steen remembers a 4-year-old girl, Natalie, who suffered from dental pain. “Her grandmother didn’t have a car, so we sent an Uber to bring them to the clinic, and one of the dentists checked her out,” Steen said. “In the meantime, Natalie has seen one of our dentists in between the biannual clinics, which is part of the Smile Factories program. The program allows patients to see dentists at their private dental offices outside of the free clinics.”
Tiny Smiles is another clinic offering dental hygiene for children 12 months to 5 years old. The Tiny Smiles program is for children who have complicated oral health care needs. “For example, a parent providing formula milk to a newborn baby may not realize the sugar in the formula will attach to the gums,” Steen said. “If the parents don’t know the proper way to clean baby teeth, their child may have problems when the teeth grow in.”
Like many nonprofits, Give Kids A Smile® faces the challenge of obtaining sufficient funding. “We receive funding from grants and foundations, and we also receive donations from individuals and local businesses,” Steen said. “The organization also holds two annual fundraisers – a trivia night and a golf tournament. However, any member of the community can contribute to the cause by volunteering, spreading awareness or holding toothbrush drives.”
Steen spends much of her time networking with local businesses and nonprofits. She finds the St. Louis community to be very generous with donations and their time.
Above all, Give Kids A Smile® aims to bring joy to the children it serves. In addition to a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss, patients and families can relax and play together in the party area, which features music and games.