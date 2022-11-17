Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) in St. Louis work with trained volunteers who provide a voice for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The special advocates serve children from birth to age 20 while in foster care.

The advocates visit their children at least once a month, attend court and family support meetings and visit with people who know the child(ren). CASA volunteers go through extensive training over six weeks —approximately 30 hours. Potential are required to complete an application with references, a background check, and a screening interview with a staff member.

COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES

CASA staff members meet for a picnic