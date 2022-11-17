Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) in St. Louis work with trained volunteers who provide a voice for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The special advocates serve children from birth to age 20 while in foster care.
The advocates visit their children at least once a month, attend court and family support meetings and visit with people who know the child(ren). CASA volunteers go through extensive training over six weeks —approximately 30 hours. Potential are required to complete an application with references, a background check, and a screening interview with a staff member.
“The training covers a broad range of subjects to get them acclimated with the role and what they’ll be doing,” said Beth Fultz, manager of volunteer engagement. “They talk about issues relating to children experiencing trauma and the court system. We also discuss how to build relationships, particularly with people who might have different backgrounds or who have experienced traumatic situations.”
One of these trained CASAs is Michelle Mettler, a volunteer approaching her fourth year as an advocate for her sibling set of three. The time spent with the siblings has allowed her to advocate in many different ways.
“I did my CASA training at the end of 2018 and was assigned my first case in January 2019,” Mettler said. “Four years later, and I’m still working on that case. I visit my children in their separate placement homes each month.”
Being in foster care and having to go through court hearings at a young age without the comfort of a parent can affect young children immensely, making them feel scared or anxious about how life will turn out. Mettler and Fultz are two people helping to comfort these children.
“I think the unique thing about our volunteers is that they follow the child through their time in care — so many of our volunteers will say they’re kind of the last one standing,” Fultz said. “Even as foster placements, schools, teachers, therapists, doctors, and friends change — our CASAs stand by them no matter what and are the one consistent person in their life. It’s no wonder I hear volunteers talk about how surprised the kids are when they visit them in those different spaces.”
Mettler is one member of the community that has stepped up and gets to experience the joy of seeing her kids’ faces light up when they see her at a visit.
“One standout memory, in particular, is arriving at the home of one of the girls and seeing her sitting behind the glass front door waiting for me,” Mettler said. “This is when you realize you are making a difference in the child’s life, even in the few hours you spend with them.”