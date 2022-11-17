Being eight months pregnant with a 2-year-old, Kam went into labor early while also having COVID. After being released from the hospital, her newborn stopped breathing. Staff members from Holy Angels Shelter & Housing Services, along with a MedStar ambulance dispatcher, stepped in without hesitation, calming Kam and helping her baby without any regard for their safety.
“At the time, these people were my only family, and they were just as worried as I was,” said Kam in the documentary “Holy Angels Shelter: A story of hope.”
Access to affordable, safe and stable areas to live in helps anchor families and individuals like Kam, which empowers them to reach their full potential in all aspects of life — this is what the Holy Angels Shelter does. The nonprofit is one of several social service programs under the umbrella of the Catholic Urban Programs.
Founded by Paulen Scheider, the organization serves the community of East St. Louis, helping at least 200 families a year by preventing homelessness. The emergency shelter is an 18-bed facility and provides 24/7 care serving single women, moms with children and intact families.
Holy Angels Shelter & Housing Services provides families with safe housing, large and healthy food boxes, self-sufficient classes and more. The volunteers and staff work to make the shelter as comfortable as possible by decorating for holidays and celebrating kids’ birthdays.
“The environment for us matters,” said Toni Muhammad, executive director at Catholic Urban Programs. “It matters that it’s clean, fun and that it feels like home even if it’s temporary,”
One strategy the shelter practices is preventing homelessness before it happens by placing its clients in apartments instead of shelters. The strategy entails helping with rental assistance, which could include paying the first month’s rent and security deposit. It may also include supporting those behind in rent to prevent eviction.
In addition to their housing first strategy, they also have the ANCHORS program, which aims to help families living in unsafe, violent and deteriorating public housing into a safer house or neighborhood to benefit their physical and mental well-being.
“I love faith-based organizations because it is all driven by heart,” Muhammad said. “For a Catholic organization, the faith drives the organization.”
Muhammad said many volunteers experience some form of poverty in their lives, which contributes to their desire to give back.
Along with the Old Newsboys Day grant, the organization receives approximately 800 donations from the Catholic community. In the past, Holy Angels have used funds from the Old Newsboys Day foundation to buy car seats for struggling mothers. This year, they are planning to use the donations for strollers.
“The moms want to take care of their children just like anyone else, and they don’t want to ask for help,” Muhammad said.
Learn more about Holy Angels Shelter & Housing Services here.