Being eight months pregnant with a 2-year-old, Kam went into labor early while also having COVID. After being released from the hospital, her newborn stopped breathing. Staff members from Holy Angels Shelter & Housing Services, along with a MedStar ambulance dispatcher, stepped in without hesitation, calming Kam and helping her baby without any regard for their safety.

“At the time, these people were my only family, and they were just as worried as I was,” said Kam in the documentary “Holy Angels Shelter: A story of hope.”

HOLY ANGELS SHELTER & HOUSING SERVICES

