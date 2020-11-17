Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Family is everything for Jennifer Krassinger, founder and executive director of Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT). Krassinger has been a newborn intensive care nurse since 1998. Over time, she observed many struggling families and their hardships. As a result, she founded GiFT, an organization designed to help support these families.
“What I discovered through my work is that many families are financially stressed and don’t have the means to take care of their newborn,” Krassinger said. “Seeing this through my work as a nurse, I was inspired and felt I had to do something.”
Today GiFT is a charitable organization providing underprivileged families with the resources needed to support their newborns. Their mission is to strive to restore stability and dignity for families who experience prolonged hospitalization of their newborn through education, providing infant care essentials and breaking barriers for visitation.
“When babies are hospitalized, families can encounter financial hardships,” Krassinger said. “We work with hospitals all across the St. Louis region to try to ensure the best quality care for newborns in need.”
Krassinger said the cost of travel, lodging, meals and medical expenses can become expensive over time. To help aid families, their biggest focus is on a project called Destination Home.
The Destination Home project helps families obtain essential supplies for their babies when they are discharged from the Intensive Care Unit. For example, Krassinger said they provide cribs, car seats, diapers, clothes, bath supplies and anything else that could be beneficial to the newborns.
“With premature babies, many families might be unprepared,” Krassinger said. “When they get to the end of their hospitalization, they might be faced with the choice of buying a crib or paying the electric bill. We are trying to alleviate some of that financial stress families have by providing some of the resources necessary for a healthy newborn.”
Krassinger said there has been a huge increase in demand for GiFT this year. In 2020, they have helped a total of 200 families receive aid for their newborn babies. The outpour of support has inspired many to join the cause.
“By volunteering or donating to GiFT, you are helping a family in need,” Krassinger said. “The idea is to empower families to get the best care possible, and not having those essentials makes this idea much more difficult. All in all, we are trying to help families live the life they should, the way they should.”