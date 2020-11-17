Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Behold, the pair of shoes. Simple in nature, and yet they serve a variety of purposes. They can be the essential item that completes a look for prom. They can propel an athlete to the finish line. Or they can protect the wearer from the dreaded discarded LEGO®.

However, there are thousands of children around the world who don’t know what a truly comfortable shoe feels like. They are forced to wear shoes that are either several sizes too small, incredibly damaged or on many occasions, both.

This is a problem founder Alfton Clark is working to solve with her charity, Grace My Feet.

“I went to visit my son’s school one day and saw a student walking on the backs of her shoes,” Clark said.

Turns out, that student was living with her grandparent who was unable to pay for a new pair of shoes that fit. Clark approached the school administration who gave her permission, along with the girl’s grandparent, to buy her new shoes.

After this experience, Clark thought there must be other kids struggling with not having properly sized shoes; hence Grace My Feet was founded.

Today Grace My Feet has helped more than 900 students and they aim to help at least 200 more by the end of 2020. Many of these students come from single-parent families and some are even in foster care. The organization most commonly helps children in grades kindergarten through eighth.

The organization isn’t stopping with just shoes. They’ve also been giving socks to children who need them, often in places like the Hazelwood School District.

Clark is extremely grateful for what Grace My Feet has brought to her life. Now happily married with four children, she is looking forward to what comes next.

“Today, I am more mindful of other people’s feelings and situations,” Clark said. “It has also made my children more appreciative of the simple things because there’s always someone worse off than you.”