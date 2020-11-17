Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Grace's Place tackles the ongoing crisis of children starving, lack of proper education, physical activity and many more essentials.
“Our goal is to care for children or their parents in any situation where their needs aren’t being met,” said Amanda Jones, CEO. “Grace’s Place was founded after our area United Way completed a needs assessment in our county and one of the needs identified for our communities was a crisis nursery.”
The nonprofit provides children with a safe and nurturing environment while their parents navigate a host of situations. Family members may be encountering a loss of employment or shelter. Also, children may be experiencing child abuse or neglect.
Established in 2010, the nonprofit is a licensed emergency shelter for children ages birth to 18 years old. Aside from providing crisis care, Grace’s Place also provides respite care to families when they are experiencing higher levels of stress.
“During the first few months of the pandemic, our licensing agent asked that we only provide crisis care,” Jones said. “It was difficult to not be able to help every family who reached out as we knew stress levels were on the rise, yet we weren’t able to provide respite care.”
Although Grace’s Place is located in Franklin County, the nonprofit provides care to anyone, regardless of where they live or how much a family earns. Soon, there will be a second location opening nearby in Union.
“There is no other service like ours in Washington,” Jones said. “We can take care of eight children at a time and our second location in Union will be able to take care of six children.”
Grace’s Place relies on donors not only for monetary donations but also donations of essential items such as new clothing and nonperishable food.
“We love when community members get creative ─ from hosting a dress-down day at their place of work or school, to making and selling friendship bracelets,” Jones said.
Children may stay at the crisis nursery for up to 30 days at a time while receiving 24/7 care.
“Grace’s Place operates as a normal house,” Jones said. “We feed them, play with them and help with their homework. Most importantly, we keep them feeling supported and safe.”