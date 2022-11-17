According to the CDC, 3,400 infants die in the U.S. yearly from sleep-related deaths. Statistics like this can leave parents feeling a whirlwind of emotions: grief, guilt, neglectful, heartbreak and more. Infant Loss Resources (ILR) provides grief support for families who’ve experienced sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and education on how to prevent infant death.

The nonprofit provides grief support in five counties around St. Louis. They connect with families who have lost an infant through hospitals, social workers, and the child fatality review board. Once they know who to connect with, ILR will contact the family with information. ILR’s services include group therapy sessions, one-on-one sessions, Facebook support groups, and a peer-to-peer support system.

INFANT LOSS RESOURCES

Demonstrating the ABCs of safe sleep.