According to the CDC, 3,400 infants die in the U.S. yearly from sleep-related deaths. Statistics like this can leave parents feeling a whirlwind of emotions: grief, guilt, neglectful, heartbreak and more. Infant Loss Resources (ILR) provides grief support for families who’ve experienced sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and education on how to prevent infant death.
The nonprofit provides grief support in five counties around St. Louis. They connect with families who have lost an infant through hospitals, social workers, and the child fatality review board. Once they know who to connect with, ILR will contact the family with information. ILR’s services include group therapy sessions, one-on-one sessions, Facebook support groups, and a peer-to-peer support system.
“We connect families who’ve lost a child with newly bereaved families to talk,” said Vikki Collier, executive director. “It provides hope because they’ve lived through it.”
In addition to grief support services, ILR strives to educate families on how to prevent SIDS. Their big focus is on the ABCs of sleep: Alone, on their Back, in a Crib, with no blankets. This method provides the baby with a safe sleeping environment and can decrease the risk of SIDS. The nonprofit has an education program that goes through the ABCs of sleep with families, and after completing the program, they provide the families with a Pack ‘n Play crib so they have a safe environment for the baby to sleep.
“Not only do we teach safe sleep, but we also give them something tangible to provide safe sleep for their baby,” Collier said.
Collier hopes to grow ILR’s outreach in minority communities. They currently have employees who go out into the community to advocate safe sleep. “We’re making sure that we’re there,” Collier said. “We’re trying to get them to do the classes. We’re trying to bring education to them.”
ILR hopes to create an environment of support when families are devastated by the loss of their infant and prevent this from happening to other families. Infant Loss Resources also helps memorialize babies who have passed with a candlelight vigil held during the holiday season.