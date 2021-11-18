Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Founded in 1858, Every Child’s Hope (ECH) cares for vulnerable children who are faced with abuse, emotional trauma and mental health challenges. While such topics are often swept under the radar, ECH helps more than 1,400 youth each year by offering several programs within a safe and healthy environment.
ECH isn’t just a safe place for kids in need. They provide aftercare and follow-up services and offer 24/7- year-round care for the kids while also having an early education program for children up to age six. Older youth can have a licensed K-12 education program with around 10 of their peers. All the teachers and staff at ECH are loving and caring people who truly care about the people they work with.
“I’ve been in the social work field for 38 years so, it’s just my passion to work with kids and families,” Kim Handlang, Residential Services Director, said.
“I love helping them achieve healthiness and resolve trauma that life presents.”
The Steppingstone Transitional Living program is for ages 16 to 21 and provides housing, employment services, education counseling, life-skills training and permanency planning. Living on the ECH campus is not a permanent living solution. The goal is tohelp kids find a safe, permanent home while living in a safe, temporary home. Kids have all the proper necessities like food, shelter, clothing and educatio nwhile also having their own personal counselor.
“Our kids are very well taken care of,” Handlang said. “We give them all individual love and care, so they are always around adults or kids in similar situations.”
The nonprofit also helps children ages four to 19 with any mental health crisis they might be experiencing. From counseling individuals and families to offering therapy sessions, ECH has services for addiction, victims of trauma and anyone who might be questioning emotions they are feeling.
“Our goal is to partner with the community to assist children, youth and families in the unique pursuit of health and wholeness through quality professional and faithful service,” Handlang said.
Children need guidance and love to truly prosper and grow. Every Child’s Hope provides that direction no matter the circumstances for others to succeedin life.
“We all love helping other people here at ECH,” Handlang said. “It would be very difficult for anyone to find a kinder and more caring group of people then the staff at ECH. We just wish people understood that asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Everyone here at ECH truly cares about each of our patients.”