In the middle of the thick woods in Wentzville, Missouri, Strong Tower Ranch is working tirelessly to help kids who’ve been through unimaginable circumstances. The Christian nonprofit comes alongside children ages 7 to 18 offering them hope and guiding them toward their best selves through the love of Jesus. The staff at Strong Tower Ranch serve as mentors to the campers helping them reach their full potential and helping them realize they are worth so much more than they think.

STRONG TOWER RANCH

SPUR mentors form a tunnel for the kids attending camp.

Many children who come to Strong Tower Ranch have been through a life-changing event. Different types of traumas can change the emotional makeup leading to mental disorders and sometimes suicide.