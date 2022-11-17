In the middle of the thick woods in Wentzville, Missouri, Strong Tower Ranch is working tirelessly to help kids who’ve been through unimaginable circumstances. The Christian nonprofit comes alongside children ages 7 to 18 offering them hope and guiding them toward their best selves through the love of Jesus. The staff at Strong Tower Ranch serve as mentors to the campers helping them reach their full potential and helping them realize they are worth so much more than they think.
Many children who come to Strong Tower Ranch have been through a life-changing event. Different types of traumas can change the emotional makeup leading to mental disorders and sometimes suicide.
“My nephew lost his life that way which makes helping these kids very near and dear to my heart,” said Lori Brooks, equine program director. “I want to tell each child how important they are — not by what they do or what their future looks like but to know they are cherished as they are.”
Helping the campers know how important they are is no easy task. Brooks shares how the kids get so caught up in the downward spiral of depression and anxiety. One of the programs at Strong Tower Ranch that helps get them past that is the horsemanship program.
“We use horses as part of our mission because they are emotionally intelligent creatures and can get a good read on kids right away,” Brooks said. “Most of our horses have been through abusive or abandonment situations, so we have taken them in and rehabilitated them, and now we use the horses to help kids heal from their trauma as well.”
Along with horsemanship programs, Strong Tower Ranch offers 114 acres that the children are allowed to explore and include activities such as ziplining, archery, obstacle courses and swimming. The day camps help children realize their strengths outside of their usual environment.
“We help them explore the creation God has given us with no electronics around them, and it’s wonderful,” Brooks said. “They get to explore, swim and be outdoors, which is huge because it helps them connect and be present in the moment.” Strong Tower Ranch also aims to equip the campers with the mental tools they need when they’re back in the world going through life.
“We help them weed through the lies and tell them that how God created them is enough — that’s our primary goal,” Brooks said. “We live in a performance-based competitive world, and sometimes we base our worth on what we do and not who we are.”