For over two decades, Heartlinks Grief Center has provided trauma services to people of all ages in Southwest Illinois, helping them move from grief to growth.
Founded in 1997, the organization offers professional counseling, support groups and community outreach programs to individuals and families suffering from loss due to serious illness and death. It is the first and only group in the area that provides grief support for children, teens as well as adults.
Diana Cuddeback, the director of Heartlinks, founded the establishment and has been serving it since.
“There were no programs like this in the area, and there were people who had something bad happen and they did not know what to do. So they called the hospice thinking they might have services, and at the time, we really did not. We only had services for hospice people, and so our hospice decided we needed to do something about that,” Cuddeback said. “We opened Heartlinks and it just grew and grew.”
Heartlinks grew from its beginning as a lending library into the organization that it is today. Cuddeback remembers one specific interaction that spurred the idea for growth.
“I started by visiting houses and speaking with the kids and families,” Cuddeback said. “During one particular visit, I was speaking with a young man whose father had died. He asked me where I was going next, and I told him I was going to see somebody else. I told the young man my next visit was only a year older than him and his dad died too. It dawned on me at that point that we needed to be doing more than just one-on-one counseling.”
Heartlinks serves over 2,500 people per year in six counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton, Washington and Randolph; however, they are not limited to those areas and will help any person who needs their services. Services include individual counseling and monthly group sessions where they teach coping skills and develop tools to manage grief.
Every session involves six groups and each group targets a certain audience. For example, a person who lost a family member to an overdose may join a group of other people who have lost a loved one to drug-related problems.
Heartlinks also hosts special events for the community to have fun and interact. The organization recently hosted a Grief Carnival where the participants all met together so the adults could be with the kids. They played games and ate cotton candy. The caregivers and kids worked together on things so the caregivers and kids could know what each other was thinking.
“During our events, like the Grief Carnival or the Super Bowl, we provide opportunities for people to be together so we can help them start the conversation,” Cuddeback said. “Sometimes, the way to be OK is to talk about not being OK.”
Cuddeback feels the need to respond to what is going on in her community, and Heartlinks is aiming to provide services for those children.
“Everybody here who provides services is a clinician, licensed and trained; however, we do not treat grief as if it is a mental health problem,” said Cuddeback. “We treat grief as a problem in living.”