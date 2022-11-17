Located on the Washington University Medical School campus, the Central Institute for the Deaf (CID) teaches children who are deaf and/or hard of hearing to listen, talk, and read, as well as empowers families and professionals both in St. Louis and worldwide to help these children succeed. They provide educational instruction using intensive interventional methods to cater to every child’s needs and ensure they gain valuable knowledge to navigate their local school districts after leaving Central Institute for the Deaf.
CID offers educational support for children from infancy through age 12 and audiological support for alumni through age 18. Since 1914, they have served families from at least 48 states and 34 countries. The organization serves a range of kids who experience different types of hearing loss ranging from profound to mild. Most children who attend the institute experience profound hearing loss and use cochlear implants to hear.
“We have to teach kids how to listen to the sounds they’re hearing through these devices and interpret those sounds,” says Dr. Heather Grantham, executive director. “We use many different strategies to help them learn how to listen. Once that’s in place, we can help teach them how to talk.”
Teachers at CID emphasize listening, talking, and reading in everyday classes such as math, science, social studies, etc., to monitor each child’s progress and offer further support when needed. In addition, the small class sizes and several specialists on campus make CID a valuable resource for deaf children and their families.
Audiologists and speech-language pathologists at CID assist kids on campus daily with questions about their hearing aids or cochlear implants, provide regular speech intervention, and offer comprehensive audiology evaluations.
“Children can go right down the hall to audiology and get their hearing aids or cochlear implants fixed,” Dr. Grantham said. “We are proud of that. They don’t have to wait for a doctor’s appointment or go off campus.”
According to CID’s website, the audiologists maintain classroom sound field and personal assistive listening systems. The classrooms are specially designed with acoustic paneling to ensure extra quiet environments for the children, and teachers wear microphones and utilize sound systems to ensure the children can hear.
CID also guides teachers in neighborhood schools to use special strategies to ensure that when deaf children transition from CID to their schools, they feel included and well-adjusted. The switch to other schools also includes teaching the child to advocate for themselves and what they need in the classroom to succeed in all aspects of their learning.
The school is funded by various donors, fundraising efforts, support from grants, and additionally partnering with school districts to help pay for children to attend CID when local schools don’t offer deaf education programs.
“We use the Old Newsboys Day grant to help with scholarships for our students,” Dr. Grantham said. “We don’t want anybody to turned away because they can’t afford to come here.”
Central Institute for the Deaf has helped countless deaf students throughout so many communities accomplish their goals and gain skills that will serve them throughout their lives.
“Every day, I hear voices of children talking when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to learn how,” Dr. Grantham said. “When I walk in the door every day, I see two-year-olds laughing and talking and learning how to interact with their families.”
Learn more about Central Institute for the Deaf here.