Located on the Washington University Medical School campus, the Central Institute for the Deaf (CID) teaches children who are deaf and/or hard of hearing to listen, talk, and read, as well as empowers families and professionals both in St. Louis and worldwide to help these children succeed. They provide educational instruction using intensive interventional methods to cater to every child’s needs and ensure they gain valuable knowledge to navigate their local school districts after leaving Central Institute for the Deaf.

CID offers educational support for children from infancy through age 12 and audiological support for alumni through age 18. Since 1914, they have served families from at least 48 states and 34 countries. The organization serves a range of kids who experience different types of hearing loss ranging from profound to mild. Most children who attend the institute experience profound hearing loss and use cochlear implants to hear.

CENTRAL INSTITUTE FOR THE DEAF

A child at Central Institute for the Deaf learning in a classroom.