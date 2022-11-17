Everyone deserves a pair of well-fitting shoes, and Assistance League St. Louis couldn’t agree more! However, they don’t stop at shoes; the nonprofit provides numerous assistance programs that reach throughout the St. Louis area. Its mission is to transform “the lives of children and adults through community programs.”
Founded in 1987, the Assistance League has a staff made up of 100% volunteers. To date, their 494 volunteer members have donated 61,200 hours of their time to the various community programs that Assistance League offers.
“It’s a dynamic organization that adapts to the community it serves,” said Pam Bogosian, president. “Our programs do just that — they listen to their community to best supply them with what they need to thrive.
Three such community programs Operation School Bell, Steps to Success, and Books from Friends, serve the needs of St. Louis area children. Whether it’s a pair of shoes or a toothbrush, programs like these are prepared to help children in the community. Operation School Bell provides coats, uniforms, underwear, and hygiene products to children in the public school system. Over the last year, they provided for 3,555 students in 37 different schools.
Assistance League knows kids need shoes that fit, so Steps to Success provides new shoes and socks for children who have outgrown or outworn their previous pair. Books from Friends provide children with age-appropriate books, supplying 26,675 books to aspiring readers in the last year alone. Assistance League realizes that children are our future, so they do all they can to give them the items they need to reach their full potential.
The nonprofit understands that there are also adults who need help, and they have programs to meet those needs. Project ROSE supplies emergency shelters with care bags filled with clothing and hygiene products for women, children, and sexual assault victims. Over the past year, they served 1,229 women and children in emergency shelters and provided 152 sexual assault kits. Working with social workers, the organization assists families in the long term by helping them get back on their feet with household supplies and bedding. This year, they’ve helped meet the critical needs of 4,604 individuals across 44 agencies.
To fund these programs, Assistance League operates an upscale resale shop year-round where people donate gently used items such as clothing and household goods. The store, Fantastic Finds, is located on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur and is staffed by volunteers. The proceeds from sales are put back into the community through their programs. Other income sources include individual donors, grants, and proceeds from the Image gala in November and the Authors Brunch in April. Bogosian’s future goal for Assistance League St. Louis is to continue responding to the community’s needs. Understanding the value of teamwork, she continues collaborating with other charities and nonprofits to help as many people as possible, especially the kids in the community.
“All these kids are our kids,” Bogosian said.
Learn more about Assistance League of St. Louis here.