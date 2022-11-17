Everyone deserves a pair of well-fitting shoes, and Assistance League St. Louis couldn’t agree more! However, they don’t stop at shoes; the nonprofit provides numerous assistance programs that reach throughout the St. Louis area. Its mission is to transform “the lives of children and adults through community programs.”

Founded in 1987, the Assistance League has a staff made up of 100% volunteers. To date, their 494 volunteer members have donated 61,200 hours of their time to the various community programs that Assistance League offers.

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF ST. LOUIS

Steps to Success provides shoes for area children.