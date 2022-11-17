Founded in 1991, Aim High helps middle school students from high-risk environments elevate their academic experience while setting them up for success down the road. It’s hard to ignore the ramifications of the ever-growing socioeconomic gap, especially in such a divided city in St. Louis; many students from less fortunate areas are left unable to receive the adequate education or attention they deserve. Aim High aims to lessen that gap through its enriching 5-week summer program and morning events planned throughout the school year.
On a normal day during the summer program, nearly 400 middle school students from over 60 schools will pile onto buses or their parents’ cars, excited to be dropped off and start their day. Once they arrive at their destination, the students, dubbed “achievers” by the program, will be greeted by dedicated teachers, counselors, and over 70 volunteer teaching assistants. After eating breakfast and receiving some words of encouragement, students head off to attend their core classes: math, science, English, and history. Students will have breaks for snacks, lunch, and physical fun, before heading off to an elective of their choice. At the end of the day, students attend an uplifting assembly; there might be a few announcements about a lost lunch box or yearbook photos, but the highlight is always a reminder that every student has power, even if they don’t always feel like they do.
While the organization focuses on education, instilling confidence in its participants is just as important. This is part of why Aim High is beginning a partnership with Washington University in St. Louis this year. Rising 6th and 7th graders will still attend the summer program at John Burroughs School, but rising 8th and 9th graders will have the opportunity to learn at Washington University for the first time in the history of the program. This change is not only to accommodate the growing size of the program but also for exposure, as executive director Tammy Taylor puts it.
“Expanding the program to Washu allows students to see themselves on a college campus,” Taylor said.
Aim High has also developed an important partnership with Eureka College that allows graduates of the program to find a pathway to success. Eureka College has promised any graduate of Aim High that maintains a minimum GPA throughout their high school career admission into Eureka College completely tuition free. This opportunity opens doors for countless students who may not be able to afford a college education otherwise and can transform a student’s life for the better.
Aim High doesn’t just transform the lives of students; however, the program profoundly impacts every person participating in it. Every summer, the program accounts for over 10,080 volunteer hours from its hardworking teaching assistants, who are typically high school students. Many Aim High graduates give back to the program by later becoming teaching assistants, helping to guide the students with the knowledge and maturity they gained from the program.
The benefits of Aim High have a reach far beyond the students that the program aims to serve. The lessons students learn are taken back to their homes, schools and communities. Aim High is equipping the next generation of change makers with the tools they need to make the world a better place.