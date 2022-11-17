Founded in 1991, Aim High helps middle school students from high-risk environments elevate their academic experience while setting them up for success down the road. It’s hard to ignore the ramifications of the ever-growing socioeconomic gap, especially in such a divided city in St. Louis; many students from less fortunate areas are left unable to receive the adequate education or attention they deserve. Aim High aims to lessen that gap through its enriching 5-week summer program and morning events planned throughout the school year.

On a normal day during the summer program, nearly 400 middle school students from over 60 schools will pile onto buses or their parents’ cars, excited to be dropped off and start their day. Once they arrive at their destination, the students, dubbed “achievers” by the program, will be greeted by dedicated teachers, counselors, and over 70 volunteer teaching assistants. After eating breakfast and receiving some words of encouragement, students head off to attend their core classes: math, science, English, and history. Students will have breaks for snacks, lunch, and physical fun, before heading off to an elective of their choice. At the end of the day, students attend an uplifting assembly; there might be a few announcements about a lost lunch box or yearbook photos, but the highlight is always a reminder that every student has power, even if they don’t always feel like they do.

AIM HIGH ST. LOUIS

A teacher helps a student with her work