Since 1980, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has supported over 400 kids by utilizing a one-on-one style mentorship. Located in Belleville, IL, the nonprofit works to match at-risk youth, called Littles, with adult mentors, called Bigs.
Bigs are friends, mentors, and role models for Littles, helping them build self-confidence and guiding them in the right direction in their developmental years. The Bigs can be anyone desiring to be a positive example in a child’s life. There is no degree or specialization needed.
The nonprofit provides resources and support specific to the Little’s age and also makes sure they’re matched with well with their Big. The pairs hang out one to four times a month for a few hours doing everyday activities like going to the movie theater, playing games, sharing a meal, or just hanging out. When there’s a Big in the Little’s life, it helps them earn better grades and develop lifelong friendships.
“Every child in our community has a chance to graduate high school with a plan for their future and a mentor for a lifetime,” said Heather Freed, president and CEO.
The relationship between Bigs and Littles has such an impact on children that the nonprofit is recognized by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention as a proven prevention strategy. The organization is also the only membership program in the country recommended by the CDC to prevent adverse childhood experiences and trauma.
The organization’s headquarters is in Belleville, Illinois providing services in four counties in southwestern IL: St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe.
“We are the only evidence-based youth mentoring organization in our community providing strong, enduring, safe, and impactful one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth,” Freed said.
Ninety percent of donations are private contributions from foundations, community members and local businesses.
Big Brothers Big Sisters plans to use the funding for Match Success Kits. These kits will include items that matches can use on their outings to break the ice and get to know each other. Items in the kit include a deck of cards and games, or journals and disposable cameras to memorialize their time together. In addition, each kit has a handwritten letter from someone on staff offering encouragement, along with coupons for places to go.
Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois here.