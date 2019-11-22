Across the Greater St. Louis area teachers are equipping parents, families and guardians with the tools to effectively be engaged in their child’s education. HOME WORKS! The Teacher Home Visit Program trains and supports educators and other school personnel to enter the homes of struggling students in order to improve academic achievement, attendance and school behavior.
“There are children in our region and throughout the country who come to school one or two years behind because of the lack of reading, talking, playing or singing at home,” said Karen Kalish, founder and CEO. “Many of these parents have two or three jobs, and they simply have little time to provide academic enrichment at home. Frequently, the kids without parental and family engagement end up in the criminal justice system.”
The program started in 2007 and today reaches 31 schools from nine districts, specifically five charter schools, two early childhood centers, 21 elementary schools, three middle schools and five high schools.
Parental and family engagement has proven to be positively impactful in a child’s education. And HOME WORKS! is making a difference in the lives of each child and family. The home visit program makes a connection with parents and builds a trusting relationship so that parents and teachers become partners in the students’ education.
“We are making a difference, but this [issue] will not be solved overnight,” Kalish said.
According to a HOME WORKS! survey, 90 percent of parents said the organization has had a positive impact on their relationship with the teachers, and 91 percent of teachers surveyed agreed that HOME WORKS! helped them better understand their students and their home life.
Nearly 100 percent of all teachers surveyed saw an improvement in behavior after being enrolled in the HOME WORKS! program.
“The best part is hearing the stories of families who are changing the way they are relating to their children by putting an emphasis on education,” Kalish said.
Kalish desires for all children to be in the workforce, not the workhouse. “We need children to have jobs that put food on the table, keep the lights on and pay the rent, but they can’t be successful if they can’t read,” Kalish said.
Testimonials and more information can be found at teacherhomevisit.org.