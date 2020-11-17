Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Arthur Johnson came to Isaiah 58 Ministries after hearing about the organization from a friend, not knowing what to expect. Johnson was struggling to make ends meet with his wife being on disability and unable to work.

“The main focus of our ministry is to serve individuals living in south St. Louis city who are low income and struggle to make ends meet,” said Rev. Brenda Booth, executive director.

The ministry began in 1969 when four churches in the neighborhood came together. As it grew, additional churches became involved. The nonprofit serves between 600 and 800 families every month through its food pantry and also assists with clothing and hygiene supplies. The food pantry provides many types of food such as fresh produce, deli and pastry items, bread and periodically dairy and eggs.

Upon arriving, Johnson was met by caring people who immediately began to help. “I started meeting people like Brenda and other volunteers,” Johnson said. “It was nice and they were very helpful.

After Isaiah 58 helped Johnson and his wife with basic needs, the nonprofit took the next step and offered him a job. Johnson now works at Isaiah 58 Ministries five days a week.

“It was a really big deal because they had so many other people coming and they asked me to help out,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the people he’s met at Isaiah 58 Ministries have changed his life for the better. He would have never guessed that he would become such good friends with the volunteers who are much older than him.

“These people have big hearts,” Johnson said. “They go beyond the limits of actually helping someone ─ they take that extra step.”

Isaiah 58 Ministries also has a thrift store with gently used clothing, hosts a yearly Back-to-School Fair for students to receive school supplies and other items and runs a holiday store that allows individuals to shop for toys and other gifts for their families.

Johnson says everything turns out to be a blessing in the end. “I tell anyone that asks that this is the top food pantry and ministry on the list.”