Not knowing who or where to turn to in a time of need can be extremely difficult. This where Jefferson County Community Partnership (JCCP) steps in, offering resources by providing a variety of support programs to low-income families.
Serving the community since 1995, JCCP has touched the lives of many by promoting change through community collaboration. Several of these programs include resources for parenting, home repair and transportation services. Tracy Smith, executive director of the Jefferson County Community Partnership explains, “All of JCCP’s programs help serve the community.” She specifically mentions the partnership’s Safe Babies program which she says, “provides training to new moms and dads or caregivers. It also provides material support to qualifying families when they complete the short training.”
Services are not limited to parenting programs: “Our Hammers of Hope program provides home repairs to qualifying homeowners when the repairs are related to health or safety issues,” Smith said. “The JeffCo Express program supports the need for public transportation in Jefferson County, Missouri allowing for affordable transportation to get around many areas of the county for needed services.”
Profits earned on Old Newsboys Day specifically support JCCP’s The Parenting Network (TPN), which works to give parents a better understanding of their child’s development. Funds coming in help support low-income families by providing critically needed items for their young children. These items include diapers, wipes, toilet paper, pull-ups, laundry detergent and baby wash. When a household struggles to have these needed items, it creates a stressor, which could negatively impact everyday parent-child interactions.
TPN has done an amazing job providing the resources needed to help encourage healthy parenting. One woman commented, “At 35 years old I had never held a baby, nevertheless cared for one. I have learned so much about parenting and believe I am a good mom and better off with TPN in my life. I honestly do not know where I would be without TPN.”
TPN works alongside parents to improve parenting skills and make sure children will be successful when it comes time to enter school. Moreover, the program helps parents adapt to changing roles and helps stay-at-home and teen parents through home visits and education meetings.
The network helps parents act upon early referrals when delays are detected to increase positive parent and child interactions. Children are given access to age-appropriate books, materials and activities. Ultimately, the long-term goals of TPN are to improve the physical care and well-being of children, increase school readiness and improve children’s social, emotional and behavioral development. In addition, TPN does its best to reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect.
JCCP has been a constant support system to so many with a mission of achieving “positive results in Jefferson County by identifying concerns, locating resources and then facilitating change through community collaboration,” according to Smith.
Not only has JCCP touched the lives of many, but it has been there to welcome all families in need of guidance. It is truly the light at the end of the tunnel for those utilizing its programs.