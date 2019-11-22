Since 1977, Kids In The Middle® (KITM) has operated as the only nonprofit organization in St. Louis focused on counseling for children of divorced families. KITM is dedicated to creating a safe, supportive and nurturing environment for kids and their families to manage this life transition.
KITM’s comprehensive array of services include group and individual counseling for children, individual counseling for parents, co-parenting classes and groups, family counseling, as well as school outreach services.
Through these therapist-guided sessions, children and their families are able to normalize their feelings and express themselves. Children from ages 3 1⁄2 to 18 are taught positive coping skills and acceptance while adults have a number of options depending on their level of conflict with a co-parent. Family counseling is a helpful way to discuss issues together with the goal of creating better relationships and communication within the family.
All of KITM’s programs utilize the Children of Divorce Intervention Program (CODIP). The evidence-based model was approved by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
KITM clinical staff consists of licensed social workers and counselors, all with specialized training in working with high-conflict parents and issues pertaining to divorce and separation. KITM utilizes a family system approach, where services are tailored to meet the specific needs of each member of the family, making the organization unique compared to other counseling services.
“We do not accept insurance and we do not testify, unlike other counseling agencies, but we also do not turn anyone away due to their inability to pay,” said Sarah Barone, chief development officer. KITM allows families and children to pay based on what they can afford. Barone described the payment as a sliding scale based on financial abilities. “If a family cannot provide anything, we do not want their mental health to suffer, so we can put them on a scholarship,” Barone said.
Currently, more than 40 percent of KITM clients are from low-income households and 90 percent of clients receive financial assistance. This largely is possible thanks to the assistance of a number of individual donors, corporations, foundations, government grants and the United Way of Greater St. Louis.
The impact of Kids In The Middle® on the St. Louis community has been profound. With the comprehensive family approach, KITM has hosted 4,796 group counseling sessions, 2,790 individual sessions for parents and 635 family sessions among a number of other programs.
In 2018, KITM reported significant results with 83 percent of children stating that they “developed and demonstrated the use of positive coping skills,” 77 percent of children saying they “demonstrated the ability to identify and express their feelings appropriately” and 67 percent of parents in co-parenting counseling mentioning “increased effective co-parenting behaviors.”
No one expects a divorce or other life adversity. When such disruptive events occur it is comforting to know that Kids In The Middle® is there to help with the transition. Providing support for groups like KITM is an essential obligation for our community.