At 7 p.m. on a Tuesday night, a small studio with aerial silks and gymnastic rings hanging from the ceiling bustles as energetic students end juggling class and share cupcakes. It’s a regular night at the Kinetic Tapestry Circus Barn in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Kinetic Tapestry is a nonprofit organization with a mission of “impacting people with truth through excellent, entertaining and meaningful performances while using a unique blend of theater, dance and circus arts,” according to their website. Founded in 2015 by Jaime and Vanessa Zayas, Kinetic Tapestry now teaches 17 classes to over 70 students of all ages - ranging from 6-year-olds to adults.
As director Jaime Zayas explains, the goal of education in the circus arts is to give a smile to those who need it most. “If you’re feeling sad and all of a sudden you think of something I did or a joke I told that brings a smile to your face, then my job is done,” said Zayas. “Some of the work is as simple as comedy, but we also go deeper. We bring people hope. That’s what we want for the audience — to receive a message of hope and laughter.”
Zayas realizes the lighthearted nature of their organization, saying “we’re not finding the cure for cancer.” However, he listed firmly the ways Kinetic Tapestry shapes its students as well as its audiences. “Our kids know how to work with people. They know how to give people respect and how to work on a team. We teach them that if you have a talent, use it for good. In this case, they’re using it to make people laugh for those 30 minutes.”
To work toward this goal, Kinetic Tapestry organizes the Barnstormers Troop, a group of performers (ages 10-18) that go out into the community 12 to 14 times a year. Audiences have included the Missouri veterans, senior citizens, clients of First Steps Back Home (an organization that aids the homeless) and foster families. Additionally, the troop performs annually at Oasis International for refugee families.
The organization does not charge for performances. They are able to travel abroad from entirely fundraised money. Locally, it allows Kinetic to run the world-class Barnstormers free of charge and support the scholarships that help those students get their lessons. “When you take a class, hire the group or donate, you’re continuing our mission,” Zayas said.
In addition to local outreach, Kinetic Tapestry performs in international communities. In the past, they’ve performed in the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Sudanese refugee camps in Egypt, orphanages in Nicaragua and hurricane-struck communities in Puerto Rico. Zayas noted the power in these performances comes through the universal language of movement. “Most of what we do is physical. We don’t use a lot of words because we don’t need to in order to get the laugh.”
“The end goal,” he continued, “is to create better humans. It’s not just about the circus tricks for us; it’s about what we can put in people’s hearts.”