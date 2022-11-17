Jaime Zayas and his wife, Vanessa Waggoner, established Kinetic Tapestry in 2010 and formally incorporated it as a nonprofit in 2014. Kinetic Tapestry teaches and performs at their Circus Barn in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

“Our mission is to bring laughter to people using circus arts,” Zayas said. “We also strive to equip a future generation of artists. We call it — captivating audiences, equipping artists.”

KINETIC TAPESTRY

Audiences watch the performer move on the silks.