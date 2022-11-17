Jaime Zayas and his wife, Vanessa Waggoner, established Kinetic Tapestry in 2010 and formally incorporated it as a nonprofit in 2014. Kinetic Tapestry teaches and performs at their Circus Barn in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
“Our mission is to bring laughter to people using circus arts,” Zayas said. “We also strive to equip a future generation of artists. We call it — captivating audiences, equipping artists.”
Classes are 6–8-week sessions and include trapeze, silks, tumbling, acrobatics, mime and juggling — to name a few. Participants come at any level and range in age from kids to young teenagers and adults. The staff at Kinetic Tapestry are professional actors, circus performers and instructors.
“Our classes also include an element of creativity for the students,” Waggoner said. “We encourage participants to create their own choreography, and it’s always interesting to see how people perform something in different ways.”
In addition to performing physical theater at its Circus Barn, the nonprofit also provides unique entertainment for organizations, events and festivals at various venues. The live shows are produced and choreographed by Waggoner. “We want to cultivate and tell stories,” Waggoner said.
Since its founding, the nonprofit has traveled to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria and also partnered with local organizations, including veterans homes and nursing homes — to make people smile. In addition, during the pandemic, Kinetic Tapestry made it a point to take their shows on the road to provide socially distant performances.
“I love making people laugh,” Zayas said. “It’s one of those things that I believe God called into my life. We want to serve our community and provide meaningful performances that bring hope and joy to those who aren’t in a position to pay. If we can make it work, we’ll do it completely free of charge for them.”