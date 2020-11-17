Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Hoyleton Youth and Family Services is a faith-based organization that restores families, prepares young adults to make positive life decisions, helps parents and guardians be better parents and provides wellness education.
“The Hoyleton staff works hard to carry out our mission which is to help people, young and old, regardless of their beliefs and backgrounds,” said Sharon Schultz, director of child welfare.
The nonprofit offers several programs including transitional living options for young men ages 17 to 21. The residential program at the Lehre House in Belleville, Illinois, is set up for intellectually disabled young men transitioning from foster care.
Many times when a young man enters the foster care system at a young age, they feel alone and discouraged about the future. Once they enter the transitional living program, they soon develop confidence and realize they can indeed have a productive life.
The program at the Lehre House teaches important life skills such as socialization techniques, budgeting and self-care approaches. Hoyleton programs for young men offer both group and independent living options. Participants move to independent living once specific objectives are achieved.
“Our care and compassion are what drives us on a day-to-day basis,” Schultz said. “We are helping young people to live on their own and prepare for the next stage of their life.”
Hoyleton Youth & Family Services also offers other programs including counseling care, foster care and placement, therapeutic residential care, Hispanic community support and community outreach.
Since 1895, Hoyleton has grown to become one of Southern Illinois’ leaders in providing emotional and mental health services for every stage of youth and family development. The nonprofit also thrives off of their volunteer work. Volunteers can take the helm in several ways such as assembling backpacks for children, helping stuff goodie bags for events, donating Christmas gifts, baking with kids and taking them fishing.
“We have a variety of ways for people to volunteer and help our clients,” Schultz said. “It doesn’t always have to be about buying them something. Our clients love spending time with the volunteers and enjoy building relationships with them.”