Imagine an organization where knowledge and nurture could change someone’s future.
LifeWise STL helps individuals and families achieve economic well-being by providing high-impact, relationship-based programming and by addressing systemic barriers to their success. LifeWise uses a model based on educational programming combined with personalized and supportive coaching so people at every age live wisely.
“It’s difficult to dream big when you’re exposed to such a small world,” said John Walker, president and CEO of LifeWise STL. “Fortunately, our programs touch approximately 25,000 lives each year and are only made possible through the generous donations of the community.”
The various programs through LifeWise begins with young children. The organization offers a fully licensed and accredited creative curriculum program that helps start kids off on the right foot. The creative curriculum consists of interactive play-based learning for children entering preschool. For elementary and middle school students, LifeWise assists with enrollment and provides transportation to and from the organization. Other services include healthy dinners, academic courses, tutoring, fun activities, therapy and a summer reading camp.
Spanning beyond early childhood development, LifeWise continues supportive services through the influential time of the teenage years. Being a teenager is a vital time, which is why LifeWise offers a variety of courses and programs to help prepare for the future. Teens can expect many offerings such as tutoring, academics, financial/employment classes, college trips and service opportunities. LifeWise assists with current needs and prepares teenagers for the future. LifeWise helps create well-rounded children and teenagers and teaches skills that can be utilized in every aspect of their lives.
Adults and seniors are also participants in these programs. Specifically, LifeWise touches on the different categories that will subsequently create a better life for adults and seniors. For
example, they assist with debt counseling, instruct on health and overall wellness and provide caretakers for seniors so they can live at home for as long as possible.
LifeWise creates an environment where people feel dignified. In addition, the participants are active contributors and decide what they want out of the process.
“The process is transformational, not transactional,” Walker said. “LifeWise isn’t just providing a one-time service and then they leave; the individuals are actively participating throughout the programs and ultimately changing their lives for the better.”
People helping people is truly what life is about, and through the ongoing generous donations of the community, LifeWise has been able to create a safe environment with impactful programs that will forever change lives.