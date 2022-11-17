For the past 34 years, the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic has been striving to aid all preschoolers in reaching their potential in their communication. The nonprofit has served over 20,000 preschool-aged children. Their services help families afford and access free reliable speech-language therapy.
A program of Maryville University, the clinic commits to teaching children ages 2 to 6 with speech disorders early on and helping start long-term therapy by equipping parents with tools to help their children at home.
“The Clinic provides access and opportunity for at-risk children who are struggling to communicate to receive professional speech-language intervention services,” said Jacob Gutshall, clinic director. “Children with delays or disorders in communication are at a significant disadvantage, particularly in acquiring skills such as reading and writing. Reading is a speech-language skill requiring word knowledge and awareness of speech sounds.”
Undiagnosed speech and language disorders are linked to poor academic achievement and behavior problems in early years and beyond. Furthermore, studies identify language ability as a predictor of disruptive, hyperactive, and aggressive behaviors.
“Research supports the positive effects of early intervention for children with speech and language disorders,” Gutshall said.
Children are paired with speech-language pathologists (SLPs) who are certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and licensed by the state of Missouri. Therapy sessions are conducted in-person or virtually with the SLPs and are tailored to the needs of each child. Services include screenings, evaluations, individual and group therapy, audiological evaluations, and parent training.
The clinic serves multiple areas in the St. Louis metro area, including St. Louis City and County, Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln counties. Their services are funded primarily by foundation grants, fundraising and individual donations. The clinic does not receive federal funding, and families are never charged for speech-language therapy services, regardless of financial status or insurance coverage.
Gutshall shares that the clinic needs community support to continue aiding the communication skills of many children. Many fundraising events need volunteers and attendees.
“Fundraising events provide essential support and include a golf outing in September and a gala earlier this month,” Gutshall said. “Anything will help when it comes to nonprofit organizations. Simply giving your time and talents will have a bigger impact than one may think.”
Learn more about Walker Scottish Rite Clinic here.