For the past 34 years, the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic has been striving to aid all preschoolers in reaching their potential in their communication. The nonprofit has served over 20,000 preschool-aged children. Their services help families afford and access free reliable speech-language therapy.

WALKER SCOTTISH RITE CLINIC AT MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY

Children learn language through shared book reading and interacting with peers.

A program of Maryville University, the clinic commits to teaching children ages 2 to 6 with speech disorders early on and helping start long-term therapy by equipping parents with tools to help their children at home.