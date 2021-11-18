Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
For the past 90 years, St. Vincent de Paul has been serving hundreds of families weekly.
“We service anybody who comes and needs food,” said Bill Hanson, treasurer of St. Vincent de Paul. “We do not question their needs, who they are or why they need food.”
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank provides supplies from food and diapers to school supplies. “Many of the people who come to our food bank take care of grandchildren and great grandchildren,” Hanson said. “We try to help them by providing items they may need such as diapers, fresh foods and back-to-school supplies. During the holidays, in conjunction with our church, we have a giving tree where we provide Christmas presents for families.
Just like the rest of the world, the pandemic created an increase in need for St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Recently they started opening their boundaries to accept more people. These changes also require additional volunteers.
“Our volunteers go to the grocery stores that we work with and give them an order,” Hanson said. “The volunteers go back later to pick it up and deliver it.”
To sign up to volunteer, the nonprofit asks for people to call in advance during business hours. Most volunteers stock and organize the shelves while others work on carrying the food and supplies out to the cars and beneficiaries. It may seem like a simple task, but it takes many to organize, and the nonprofit does their best to benefit their recipients.
“St. Vincent de Paul is a great organization for the community no matter where you live,” Hanson said. “If you ever need anybody to talk to or need any help, we are the place to come see.”