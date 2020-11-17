Accusing St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock of burglary for stealing bases fell short compared to his ability to capture hearts as he tried to improve St. Louisans’ lives. The outfielder voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot prioritized kids’ needs by spending hours and hours of personal time trying to better young lives.
“He was a pushover for kids. He would stoop down to the children. He had a special connection to kids and they to him,” said Jackie Brock, his wife and partner in the effort.
The Old Newsboys campaign will miss him in the starting lineup following his death on Sept. 6, 2020. Starting in 1996, he assumed leadership roles in the nonprofit organization. The Brocks became chairs emeritus every year after chairing Old Newsboys Day in 1999. They hawked the special edition in exchange for donations every Thursday before Thanksgiving. They encouraged people like former Cardinal greats Ozzie Smith and Albert Pujols and businessman Billy Busch to join them. Lou’s voice, ringing out on his megaphone, warned, “If you don’t get your newspaper today, you will have to wait a whole year!” They brought guests to corporate and backers’ fundraisers and became honorary chairs for an annual golf tournament begun in 2012.
“We were true hustlers for the kids,” said Jackie, a former schoolteacher. “I guess he would want no child to experience the depravity that he grew up with. It did not impede his success. I look back to his early years with his family being sharecroppers and the distance he had to travel to get to school. A desire to help was his continuous motivation.”
Lou never complained when they woke at 4 a.m. to don bright aprons on reliably freezing/wet/snowy days to collect for Old Newsboys. The Brock team competed to see whose apron held more donations. Lou was hard to beat, Jackie admitted, as they joined volunteers trailing traffic at street corners and stepped into restaurants, onto busses and into St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
“And the people of St. Louis, I tell you, supported what that morning was every year – blowing horns and stopping to donate,” she recalled. In 2019, they accepted a special Old Newsboys grant for their own Lou and Jackie Brock Scholarship Fund. She thinks the first virtual Old Newsboys edition would encourage his best ideas.
“Lou loved the computer and his skills always amazed me. He would add his ideas. He was always lending gifts and talents from within to promote the things from his heart,” Jackie said.