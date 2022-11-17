Access to reading, though often taken for granted, is life-changing for infants and young children. Early literacy is crucial for reading comprehension, brain development and mother-child bonding. Books for Newborns, the nonprofit organization founded in 2016, aims to expand easy access to developmentally appropriate literature across the St. Louis area to provide these benefits.
“The vision is that every child in St. Louis and beyond gets to start life with the opportunity to engage in early literacy and experience the power of books through reading,” said Patrice Shumate, director of development.
Books for Newborns delivers books to social service agencies in hospitals throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area, providing families with accessible literature, bonding encouragement for mothers and caregivers, and insight into how effective reading to infants can be for their development. The organization started with the goal of giving book bags to families that had just delivered a baby or were in their first postpartum year. Today, it has grown to include an older siblings program that does the same for older children in the hospital or social service settings.
Books for Newborns also started a program this past year with the St. Louis City School District’s ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) Migrant Families Program to create book bags for families whose first language isn’t English. They also formed a lending library through the school district to provide access to early literature in several languages.
“We’re just trying to make reading as accessible as possible to families that are unlikely to have access to that in their homes,” Shumate said. The power of such access is incredible — providing them with the foundation of literacy can set a child up for long-term success in school, college and beyond. “I know what reading does with kids,” Shumate said.
“You can see it in their faces when they learn language, words, colors, or shapes. It offers access to a different understanding of the world in ways we process information.”
While Books for Newborns is 100% volunteer run, its impact largely depends on the amount of money they raise or receive through donations from businesses, families, and individuals. Thus, this year’s Old Newsboys Day grant, as with all the monetary support they receive, will go towards books, which are given directly to children and infants.
Although providing books is the mission, literacy is much more complicated. Hands-on support and instruction within the community are just as crucial. Shumate highlighted both the importance of collaboration with organizations that directly support the community, the mutual support between those organizations, and the aid of individuals who have the means to help.
“Literacy doesn’t happen just because a book exists,” Shumate said. “It takes a lot of research, knowledge and dedicated people in the community to help families have a strong foundation that helps them throughout the rest of their lives.”