Access to reading, though often taken for granted, is life-changing for infants and young children. Early literacy is crucial for reading comprehension, brain development and mother-child bonding. Books for Newborns, the nonprofit organization founded in 2016, aims to expand easy access to developmentally appropriate literature across the St. Louis area to provide these benefits.

“The vision is that every child in St. Louis and beyond gets to start life with the opportunity to engage in early literacy and experience the power of books through reading,” said Patrice Shumate, director of development.

BOOKS FOR NEWBORNS

Books for Newborns book bag.