Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
With Humanitri, serving the homeless involves much more than simply providing someone with a house. Reaching out to a wide demographic, including what Humanitri refers to as ‘hidden homelessness,’ the Lutheran-based organization aids its clients towards self-sufficiency.
While the preconceived notion of a homeless individual is a person living on the street, Humanitri offers transitional housing services to people who have been living in domestic violence shelters, the homes of family and friends or in their cars. Executive director, Dr. Kim Schave, believes her work with Humanitri has broadened her view on what homelessness looks like in St. Louis.
“I've been given a much more insightful look at what's happening and it's deepened my desire to help more,” Schave said.
As part of their transformational housing program, Humanitri places clients into a home with paid utilities and helps them learn how to manage their finances, household, self and stress. Other lessons include how to navigate the job application process, a skill Dr. Schave believes is taken for granted.
“Oftentimes, there's a learning process that hasn't quite been there for some of the families that we're serving so we try to help them with that,” Schave said.
The program lasts up to two years and comes at no cost to clients. Beginning with the intake phase, potential clients go through an interview process to ensure they are ready to engage in the tasks required for the program. Clients are referred to the organization, either by referring themselves or being referred by churches, hospitals or schools.
A significant number of Humanitri’s clients come from domestic violence shelters; however, more recently, they have seen an increase in clients that are unable to find daycare for their children or are not able to work due to the pandemic.
“We want to make sure that we are successful in the work that we do so we can effectively transition families out of our program into their own homes,” Schave said. “Overall, we're looking for someone willing to put the work into the program.”
Humanitri places its focus on children as they are the main demographic of homeless individuals. The organization highlights a staggering statistic; the average age of a homeless person in America is nine.
No matter what type of background a person has, the nonprofit believes the feeling of a family provides essential success within the program. Albeit a small organization, Humanitri stands with and behind their clients to ensure they achieve their goal of self-sufficiency.
“There is no cookie-cutter homeless child or individual,” said Ashley Moore, director of child and youth programming. “Homelessness looks different for every individual.”