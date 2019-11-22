In 1984, Jen Niccum emerged from a van arriving at Marygrove and looked around at the tree-covered campus. “This won’t be different”, she thought. It couldn’t be different than the three foster homes the nine-year-old girl had previously been placed in and eventually removed from. It couldn’t be different than anywhere else she had been since she was removed from her drug-addicted parents. But it was.
Marygrove is a nonprofit organization caring for children, teens and young adults who have been diagnosed with behavioral and psychiatric disorders as a result of abuse and neglect. Many come from abusive, violent and severely disruptive family situations; some come from failed adoptions; and, in a few instances, children are discharged from psychiatric hospitals directly to Marygrove.
Marygrove has grown since Niccum arrived in 1984. Today it serves 200 children daily and over 1,100 children through its comprehensive continuum of residential and community-based programming, including therapeutic residential treatment and foster care, transitional and independent living programs and crisis care.
“I meet all of the children when they arrive at Marygrove and place them in an appropriate treatment program,” said Michelle Koerner, director of admissions and therapy. “We take some of the most difficult kids who are in need of residential treatment and services.”
The treatment largely focuses on alleviating the mental health diagnoses the majority of Marygrove’s residents suffer from. “Many children suffer from neglect and trauma, and a large percentage have experienced physical, sexual or substance abuse,” said Rose Crofford, chief operations officer.
Niccum said Marygrove created a healing environment for the children by offering therapists, social workers and tutors. Marygrove also utilizes recreational therapy, in which they help the children open up through games and other activities.
“We feel like many of the kids never had a childhood, so we allow the kids to be kids again,” Crofford said. “Our basic culture is to be a safe, warm and healing environment. We want to be as homelike as possible.”
Marygrove boasts a 71 percent success rate of children achieving the goals set when they enter the program, whether the goals are to obtain a job, graduate from high school, or manage their mental health struggles. When Niccum left Marygrove she was hired at Schnucks — a position she still has today. In 2003, she married her husband and seven years later they had a son.
In 2014, Niccum returned to Marygrove with her husband and son. “It was really emotional,” Niccum said.
Niccum said Marygrove was different than she remembered; the facilities were bigger, the program offerings were more extensive, and there were more children served. But despite the changes, the mission of helping children remained the same.
“You see the effects of your work,” Crofford said. “If you can help one kid there’s a lot to motivate you to help more kids. Our job is very rewarding.”
Although Marygrove receives some government funding, Koerner said they rely on donations to continue operating. Marygrove also needs mentors and tutors to build relationships with the children.