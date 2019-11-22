Bullying, depression and suicide - all three have tragic consequences if not addressed.
As adolescents grow and navigate the world, there are many pitfalls. Social media is one such area that can become a nightmare for teenagers. Megan Meier experienced such a nightmare after being cyberbullied by an adult neighbor pretending to be a boy on MySpace. She took her own life at age 13.
Megan’s mom, Tina Meier, knew she had to channel her grief into action. In December 2007, Meier founded the Megan Meier Foundation (MMF), a nonprofit organization advocating against cyberbullying to help prevent suicide. Built from the ground up, Meier uses Megan’s story to help families and young adults who are experiencing bullying.
“It was my passion and mission to go out and make a difference,” Meier said. “You cannot change your past, but you can change your future.”
Through donations and grants from Old Newsboys, MMF is able to hold its “Change Starts with Me” leadership workshop. The workshops are for middle and high school students to engage in interactive group discussions and activities designed to increase an empathetic understanding of bullying-related issues.
Meier also travels to schools around the area to speak with students about cyberbullying. She shares Megan’s story firsthand, hoping to make students aware of online cyberbullying. In addition to speaking at schools, the foundation holds events including a golf tournament, a trivia night and a bowling event called the Gobble Bowl. Not only are these events a great opportunity for people to donate to the organization, but they’re also a way to raise awareness.
“Each piece of work in the community makes a difference,” Meier said. “Volunteers are the backbone of any nonprofit.”
The Megan Meier Foundation events allow Meier the opportunity to speak with families individually. She speaks with grieving parents who have lost a child to suicide, adolescents who have been experiencing depression and family members who don’t know how to speak to their children about safety on the internet. Meier’s goal is to share Megan’s story in hopes of eliminating cyberbullying and suicide.
“My favorite part [of the foundation] is sitting in my office when it’s quiet and going through cards, photos and notes from kids who came to the foundation in such a state of sadness,” Meier said. “I can still remember every one of them that walked in. Today, I realize this one is going to graduate, that one is going to college, this one is going to be an attorney — that’s what gives me goosebumps.”