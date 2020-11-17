Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Among the streets of metropolitan St. Louis, there is no refuge from the loud and busy lifestyle which can be a difficult place to prosper and thrive. However, amongst the chaos of everyday life, people can find sanctuary in the open arms of Midtown Community Services. The nonprofit offers a safe place for low-income and underprivileged children and adults alike where they can build relationships and create a diverse and peaceful community.

“Midtown Community Services provides individuals a place to be themselves and to grow and learn from everyone around them,” said Barbara Schaefer, executive director.

As executive director, Schaefer’s role is to make sure all of Midtown’s programs live up to its expectations. The organization began serving the community in 1982 under Catholic Charities due to a growing need in the neighborhood for a safe place. In 2016, Midtown Community Services became its own nonprofit which enabled them to serve a wider range of people in 21 different zip codes.

Midtown offers a large array of programs including Youth Development, Family PRIDE, and many more. The Youth Development program teaches children leadership skills that they can use as they progress through life. According to Schaefer, young kids and teens need to have a place to learn, build relationships and have fun.

“We want to make sure that when our students graduate from high school that they have a plan,” Schaefer said. “Whether it's going to work, attending college or a trade school ─ when they walk out of our doors, Midtown wants them to have a plan in place for their future.”

The nonprofit not only serves those less fortunate, but they also help serve St. Louis as a whole. When they first opened, there were no healthy food options in the area. To provide people with a more nutritional food source, the neighborhood came together to create a community garden. The fresh produce grown in the garden was brought to Midtown and organized into a marketplace called City Greens Market.

“City Greens Market was a great option for families looking for affordable, fresh foods,” Schaefer said. “The Market quickly grew and has become its own nonprofit which still serves residents today.

“We do our best to empower people with what they learn and to use it the rest of their lives,” Schaefer said. “Midtown is a place where individuals come to build a peaceful community. It speaks volumes to our programs.”