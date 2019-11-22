The National Council of Jewish Women in St. Louis (NCJWSTL) has over a century of experience in assisting the St. Louis community. A local affiliate of a national organization, they advocate for change coupled with extensive programming that assists women, children and families in need. The NCJWSTL fights for issues like Medicaid expansion, an end to human trafficking and gun violence prevention. The tie-in of advocacy and community service creates a blended mission, helping the underlying conditions and the people affected by it. A volunteer-run organization, the NCJWSTL relies on many hands and donations to keep their doors open.
One of the organization’s largest programs helping underserved elementary school children is the Back to School! Store, held one day a year at a pop-up location. The NCJWSTL partners with over 50 different organizations to help identify and preregister underserved children who are in need of assistance. Once at the Back to School! Store, children are paired with a volunteer who walks them through the process of picking out what they might need. This could include winter coats, school supplies or personal care items. Old Newsboys is crucial in helping the NCJWSTL obtain these supplies, as the Back to School! Store helps over 1,500 children each year and requires more than 600 volunteers.
“Although it’s one of our biggest programs, my ultimate goal would be to see the [Back to School! Store] go out of business,” said Jennifer Bernstein, advocacy manager. “The store is great, but when you boil it all down, it’s a Band-Aid,” Bernstein said. “If we don’t get down to the systemic issues, then there’s really no point in doing it at all.”
This message is central to everything the National Council of Jewish Women continues to do. In Jefferson City, Missouri the NCJWSTL supports different policies that help immigrants, human trafficking victims, voting rights and many more. The organization then offers the opportunity to help people learn about their rights and legislative issues with book clubs and Lunch and Learns.
In addition, the organization’s repertoire includes various programs that serve women in need. These programs include the Healing Hearts Bank, which provides underserved women and families with microloans to help them become more financially independent. Another is the Wife Widow Woman program, a support group for women who have lost their life partners. Even further, the NCJWSTL holds a year-round resale shop where anyone can shop and buy gently used clothes; with the profits going back to the NCJWSTL. If you are looking to help out directly, the resale shop is a great place to buy clothes or even volunteer.
A combination of volunteers and donations allow the NCJWSTL to be successful, and without them and Old Newsboys, underserved women, children and families would not receive the help they need.