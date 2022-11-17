Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service is an organization dedicated to reducing the prevalence of homelessness and hunger by providing resources to those most in need. Although they started from humble beginnings with five founders and $500, over the past 42 years, the organization has grown into the leading housing social service agency in the tri-county area of Lincoln, St. Charles, and Warren counties.

Although many dismiss the homeless community due to stereotypes of drug and alcohol abuse, the reality of homelessness is that due to rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment rates, this crisis is affecting more people than ever before. Pantry supervisor Michelle Ritter hopes to eradicate misconceptions about the community and the people she serves every day. The nonprofit provides many resources to its clients, but one of its main objectives is the advocacy and backing that helps people obtain and maintain safe and permanent shelter. Securing housing requires more than just a down payment which makes it critical that staff partner with landlords.

Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service