Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service is an organization dedicated to reducing the prevalence of homelessness and hunger by providing resources to those most in need. Although they started from humble beginnings with five founders and $500, over the past 42 years, the organization has grown into the leading housing social service agency in the tri-county area of Lincoln, St. Charles, and Warren counties.
Although many dismiss the homeless community due to stereotypes of drug and alcohol abuse, the reality of homelessness is that due to rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment rates, this crisis is affecting more people than ever before. Pantry supervisor Michelle Ritter hopes to eradicate misconceptions about the community and the people she serves every day. The nonprofit provides many resources to its clients, but one of its main objectives is the advocacy and backing that helps people obtain and maintain safe and permanent shelter. Securing housing requires more than just a down payment which makes it critical that staff partner with landlords.
“People don’t realize that barriers like low credit scores or felony charges can end a person’s ability to get housing,” Ritter said. “So having an advocate helps because they’re able to say to a landlord — we know there’s a risk involved, would it help if we work to double their deposit or promise that we’ll be with them for six months … something along those lines.”
Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service also addresses the health needs of the community through a direct approach that involves meeting people face to face. In addition to two permanent food pantries in St. Charles and Elsberry, the nonprofit also has a new mobile food pantry that can serve people unable to make it to the physical locations.
“We take out a truck loaded with dry goods, canned goods, produce, dairy, fresh fruits and vegetables, and meats to the different food deserts in the tri-county area,” Ritter said. While in the community, the outreach team provides food to families and assesses their physical and mental care. For those ready to seek housing, the outreach team can help start the housing process and provide paperwork and personal information that often gets misplaced or left behind in unstable housing.
“Our outreach team works with the medics from some of the local hospitals so that we can address their health needs, like checking their blood pressure and wounds,” Ritter said. “We help work with clients ready to be housed, helping them get things like driver’s license(s), Social Security cards and birth certificates.” One ofthe resources provided by this organization is an intangible one — hope. “We meet them where they are on their journey,” Ritter said. “Sometimes they need a little bit of a bridge. They need that hand for a second to know the resources are out there.”
Learn more about STS. JOACHIM & ANN CARE SERVICE here.