Grateful charity leaders moved Doug and Molly Sansone.
Their first year as chairmen of the Old Newsboys campaign to help at-risk children was coming to a close. They watched as boots-on-the-ground leaders of charities received funding for their programs.
“They were all so grateful. It was better than Christmas morning. They were all wearing huge smiles. Seeing these people accept their checks – for some of them it’s the biggest one of the year – was a happy moment,” Molly said.
Thousands of volunteers for Old Newsboys, wearing bright green aprons, will weave their way around traffic and in various St. Louis Bread Co. locations on Thursday morning, Nov. 21, 2019, to collect donations for this special-edition newspaper, planned and published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. All proceeds help children obtain life necessities.
“All revenues go to Old Newsboys because there is no overhead due to the internal help of the Post-Dispatch. The task is daunting but knowing that some of the money pays for immediate help – like buying kids everyday shoes – is motivating,” Molly added.
Of course, no matter how hard the Sansones and the Old Newsboys’ committee plan, the weather – particularly mid-November weather – is not within their control. Family legends about the wintry conditions on the Thursday before Thanksgiving have been shared for decades. “My dad was an Old Newsboy years ago, and I remember him going out to sell papers in the cold,” Doug said.
Hazardous weather conditions of snow and ice finally prevailed in 2018. For the first time since the Globe-Democrat, then St. Louis’ second daily newspaper, sponsored its inaugural campaign in 1957, the outdoor collection was postponed a day.
Doug said, “It threw things off. Everybody likes seeing people on the streets, but should know it’s not the only day when funds are accepted. You can give 365 days a year. We are always here.” So is the need.
Now in its 63rd year, Old Newsboys, a nonprofit organization itself, has raised $20 million for hundreds of local children’s charities in both Missouri and Illinois. This past year nearly 150 charities received grants requested to deliver items like clothing, medicine, equipment, hygiene products, food, activity materials and other nonstop basic necessities.
With support from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the event continues to identify with newspapers. Local high school students write stories about the charities served by Old Newsboys. The newspaper delivers a message of caretakers responding to today’s needs. Stories by student journalists also appear on stltoday.com.
Frontline groups rely on Old Newsboys to open their hearts, put socks on tiny feet and fill children’s hungry bellies. As kids grow, so do their needs. Some grants enrich children’s lives to help them thrive in school.
After their first year serving as chairpersons, the Sansones’ resolved to surpass fundraising expectations in 2020. Molly said, “We had heard of a lot of these charities, but we knew them just by their name alone. Providing immediate help for their efforts was motivating,” Molly said.
Polo match fundraiser
Involving their own children in Old Newsboys has been important to the Sansones. Doug said, “We have six children ages 22 to 6, and everyone who was in town came and participated in the polo matches we initiated last year and continued this year. Our daughter, Maria, recently graduated from college and she will certainly participate with us on Old Newsboys Day this year. Any charities that involve children and are part of the St. Louis area attract us. That is clearly the mission of Old Newsboys.”
Molly said the executive board is invested and committed to year-round fundraising for Old Newsboys.
“Everybody [on the board] is very active … they were not sure what the polo match would mean for them, but they invited friends and participated wholeheartedly that first year. The second year we added cars on display … and expanded the kids’ corner to attract families. This came about with enthusiasm and encouragement of the board to get better every year,” she said.
Both individuals and businesses can help
The couple – married more than 23 years – and their family enterprise, the Sansone Group, exemplify many firms in the St. Louis area that contribute both personally and professionally to Old Newsboys. Their involvement encourages others. “There are people [and businesses] who would love to be involved in this child-centered cause today,” Molly said.
Although needs of the children remain constant, some things have changed since that first year when $34,413 was collected for children’s charities in exchange for a one-of-a-kind newspaper. Making donations is easy with online payments.
Oldnewsboysday.org welcomes any amount around-the-clock to help kids.
“After all,” Molly asked, “how can you not love helping kids?”