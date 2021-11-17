Old Newsboys Day is back: Volunteers return to the streets to raise money for local kids on Nov. 18

2020 proved to be a challenging year for everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and kept families apart. The local charities that many in our community rely on for everything from necessities such as food and diapers to crucial early education, had tocancel fundraisers last year and do their best to keep up with need. Old Newsboys Day, known for hawking papers to help fund those children’s charities, was forced to pivot to an online-only campaign.
But this year, Old Newsboys will once again hit the streets to spotlight the region’s child-focused charities and raise money to help serve the needs of local kids. Each year, the public is invited to participate, give and open their hearts to those in need through the Old Newsboys Day campaign for kids.
“Having added a global pandemic to the list of challenges our dedicated donors and volunteers have faced and conquered over the years, we are excited to return to the streets to continue this honored St. Louis tradition,” said Old Newsboys Day campaign chair Paola Stange.
Find Old Newsboys at corners around the St. Louis region from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 18 or donate online any time at OldNewsboysDay.org. This year’s edition features a focused list of local charities with ties to the community and a mission to assist the region’s children and youth.
A legacy of support
Old Newsboys Day has been a community giving opportunity since 1957, helping to educate the public about the region’s charities and assisting them on their mission to support kids. Through rain, sleet, snow and now a pandemic, Old Newsboys has kept up with awarding grants to directly benefit some of the region’s most significant areas of need.
Many charities rely on local giving to help provide services and goods to their recipients, whether it be the gift of shelter, a mentor for a time in need or a crib for a newborn. Grants from Old Newsboys can help ensure a family has a full meal or a teenager has a roof over their head.
The pandemic brought challenges and the need to pivot to virtual giving to protect the health and safety of both volunteers and givers. Even then, the organization was able to provide for a focused list of charities so they could continue providing for the most vulnerable people in our region throughout the pandemic.
In its 65th year, innovations from the pandemic aren’t going away. The public is invited to donate both online and through the traditional in-person paper sales.
The time to give
As businesses, families and schools all try to bounce back from the devastation of COVID-19, there has never been a better time to give. The dedication of hardworking volunteers, specialists and charity organizers provided all they could during a time of limited contact and scant means, and the demands have never been greater.
“For this year’s 2021 campaign, we hope to rally to serve our city’s most vulnerable. These kids need everyone to reach into their hearts and pockets to give whatever they can to improve the lives and circumstances of local children,” said Stange. “The money we raise goes to providing basic necessities such as food, diapers, formula, clothing, medication and even toothpaste directly to the children in our neighborhoods and surrounding communities.”
As the holidays and cold weather approaches, charities will be gearing up to provide warm coats, gloves and shoes to local kids, assist new parents with formula and diapers for their babies or even giving a child a healthy smile for their next holiday photo.
You are invited to read the stories of all the work these charities do, as written by the talented student journalists. These are just a few of the charities served by Old Newsboys but we’re confident that one will speak to your heart.