Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
For more than 50 years, the University City Children’s Center (UCCC) has been providing high-quality care and education to infants beginning at age six weeks up to age five – paving the way for kindergarten. The nonprofit was founded by nine local synagogues and opened with 28 children. Today, the UCCC serves over 200 children per year; however, the vision remains the same. The organization thrives on making sure children are prepared for life upon graduating from the Center.
By partnering with families of all backgrounds, diversity is just one of the many key factors to the Center’s success. According to the their 2020 annual report, 42.6% of the students are White (non-Hispanic), 36.1% are Black, 20.1% are biracial/ multiracial and the Asian American students and Mexican/Latino American students both fall in the 0.6% category. University City Children’s Center is also home to families covering 35 different zip codes throughout the St. Louis region with household incomes ranging from $5,000 to nearly $250,000 per year.
“When you walk into UCCC each day, you will see the children playing happily together − regardless of race” said Steve Zwolak, executive director, University City Children’s Center and CEO, LUME Institute.
“Our mission is to hold the souls of children in the environment where racial and social equality is extremely valued, but we have to keep our finger on the pulse and keep learning.”
The UCCC’s quality of care and educational learning is based off the LUME Approach. It’s an agenda that’s grounded in the belief that children’s emotional development is the basis for lifelong health, growth and learning. According to the website, the LUME Approach aims to specifically nurture children through creativity, psychodynamics, literacy, empathy, compassion and inclusiveness based on innovation, insight and sound theory.
“To create a comfortable environment, children have to build trust,” Zwolak said. “If children feel trust, they can be empathetic. If they have empathy, they can demonstrate compassion. When they have all of these, they can share love. When they share love, they can give and experience joy. If we can get people to understand what empathy is, we will have a societal change.”
Zwolak said most of the money raised by Old Newsboys supports underserved children by providing additional resources. “We’re grateful because when I first started here, the building was falling apart, and Old Newsboys came in and really helped us. No matter what we need, I can always count on them.”