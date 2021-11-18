Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
In the early 1970s, South St. Louis County recognized an urgent need for affordable child care and began putting together a plan for the Lemay community. Concerned citizens acted and as a group, Lemay Day Care Center was formed in 1975. Over the span of 20 years, the Center began creating programs for school age children. After another growth expansion by the year 2000, the Center was providing care for children ages two to 12. Since then, the nonprofit continues to flourish and is now called Lemay Child and Family Center.
The center has a goal of strengthening families by promoting children’s physical, cognitive and social- emotional development through partnering with parents and the community. The nonprofit provides early education to children ages six weeks to five years old in their infant and toddler program. They also have a before-and-after-school care program for ages five to 12 years old. The Center has certainly made an impact on the community and families they help as they serve over 150 children in their programs every year.
An additional part of their program is serving children who have been exposed to trauma in their early years of life. “On average, throughout any given year, 50 percent of our children have been exposed to trauma of some type in their first five years of life,” said Molly McCue, executive director.
The nonprofit partners with multiple service providers in the community including PS kids, St. Louis Special School District, St. Lutheran Church and First Steps. Within the first 30 days, anyone who is new to the Center is screened to see if they have any delays or need special assistance. Therapists are provided and help work with the children. St. Lutheran Church provides Lemay Child and Family Center with a therapist who comes in and works with children two half days a week.
McCue considers the program unique in their ability to service the community. While the Center takes in children for early education, they treat the whole child versus just the education of the child, as well as supporting the different families in the program. Money raised from Old Newsboys Day is used to buy diapers, wipes, pullups and other supplies for children and families in the program. Donations of supplies are always welcomed, along with gift cards.