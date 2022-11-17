When 2-year-old Ada started horseback riding at Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley (EEMV) in February 2022, she couldn’t hold her head up for more than 10 minutes. By September, she could hold her head up for more than 40 minutes.

Ada has a severe disability that causes underdeveloped muscle function and respiratory issues. The other therapies she attended weren’t working well enough, so they added horseback riding to her schedule; she’s had astonishing results.

EXCEPTIONAL EQUESTRIANS OF THE MISSOURI VALLEY

Claire riding Tove, a 17-year-old Norwegian Fjord