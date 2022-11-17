When 2-year-old Ada started horseback riding at Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley (EEMV) in February 2022, she couldn’t hold her head up for more than 10 minutes. By September, she could hold her head up for more than 40 minutes.
Ada has a severe disability that causes underdeveloped muscle function and respiratory issues. The other therapies she attended weren’t working well enough, so they added horseback riding to her schedule; she’s had astonishing results.
“It was pretty amazing,” said Lindsay Mohr, administrative manager. EEMV provides licensed therapeutic horseback riding and physical therapy for riders with disabilities ages two and up. These disabilities range from ADHD to Autism to Down Syndrome. The beneficial effects of horseback riding therapy were discovered by disabled and amputated World War II veterans. The discipline, posture and rhythmic motion of riding have shown to have mental and physical benefits for injured and disabled people.
In 1991, Charla Shurtleff, an occupational therapist assistant, founded the organization to meet the therapeutic needs of disabled people in Franklin County. The organization offers programs throughout the year for beginners to advanced riders.They also have summer camps for kids with and without disabilities and free lessons for veterans. Located in Washington, Missouri, the program services more than 200 individuals and teaches 1,500-1,700 lessons each year.
“It’s a very close-knit community,” Mohr said. Most of the staff members at the organization started as volunteers. Some volunteers have been with the organization for upwards of 30 years. Mohr volunteered because she had been taking horseback riding lessons and her counselor told her she needed to do some community service. “I quit my regular lessons and was there all day every Saturday,” Mohr said.
Nineteen years later, she’s the administrative manager of EEMV. Andrea Mittendorf, volunteer team leader, started out as a parent of 10-year-old Jake, who had Autism and was attending the program. When he took a break from the program, he began acting aggressively and struggled behaviorally. “He had gotten to the point where he was taking out his aggression on us at home,” Mittendorf said.
Jake rode a horse at a residential facility prompting him to become involved with the EEMV again; he spent his whole summer at the barn. “He was a completely different young man,” Mittendorf said.
He went on to volunteer at the organization for the next 10 years, and he and his mother became part of the staff. “It amazes me, the difference in him,” Mittendorf said.
There’s a lot that goes into choosing a horse for therapeutic riding because therapeutic riding horses are known to have the highest stress levels of any horse. The program currently has 15 horses and two miniature horses.
Oliver, a Gypsy Vanner breed, is the go-to horse for the organization. When Oliver was introduced to the program, it didn’t seem that he would be a good fit. After 13 years, Oliver became the best horse. He has helped severe clients like Ada, as well as advanced riders.
“He does everything,” Mohr said, “He is just so indispensable to our program.”
The organization will use the Old Newsboys Day grant to pay for resources needed to take care of the horses, like hay and new equipment. The price of horses, hay and equipment have skyrocketed, and the need for horse instructors has risen since COVID-19.
