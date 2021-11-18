Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning is an organization that provides high-standard early childhood care and education. Originally known as Helping Hands Daycare Center, the nonprofit was created to help those in need who couldn’t afford early childhood education. Now known as Cornerstone, the organization has expanded its building and teaching staff and has opened its doors to even more children and families.
According to the website, Cornerstone’s mission is to provide quality, comprehensive and affordable childcare and preschool education in a nurturing, creative environment for St. Louis families of all economic backgrounds. In addition, every family they serve pays only what they can afford.
“At Cornerstone, children have a safe environment to build confidence,” said Jami Melton, a development specialist who has worked at Cornerstone for 25 years. The nonprofit’s goal is to develop children’s communication skills before they go into kindergarten. They believe if children have social skills developed before kindergarten they can focus more on learning.
Cornerstone Center has a staff of dedicated teachers, many of whom have worked there for over 30 years. Teachers focus on four different developmental aspects: cognitive, social, emotional and physical to ensure children are as well-rounded as possible. The nonprofit provides a welcoming environment as well. All the rooms in Cornerstone are colorful and filled with artwork and toys. They have a newly expanded indoor space which includes separate classrooms for age groups and a shared multipurpose room.
Recently, Cornerstone added an outdoor garden and classroom, which allows children to learn more about gardening and nature. The nonprofit also plans on adding a greenhouse so they can harvest produce all year round. In addition to outdoor spaces, there are two fenced-in playgrounds where the children can play.
Even amid the pandemic, Cornerstone made it their goal to continue helping their families throughout the difficult time. Teachers sent weekly updates with helpful information and activities to do at home. They also set up Zoom meetings to continue to build relationships, and made “go-bags”, which contained food, wipes, diapers and crafts. “It was a hard time for a lot of Cornerstone families,” Melton said. “Many guardians lost jobs or had their hours severely cut.”
While the Cornerstone Center received an outpouring of support from the community during the pandemic, they can still use the public’s help. The nonprofit provides diapers, at no cost, for 80 children every day. The St. Louis Diaper Bank donates diapers to Cornerstone and helps individual families who qualify with 25 to 50 diapers per month. However, Cornerstone needs more diapers than the Diaper Bank can provide. This is where Old Newsboys steps in; all the donations Cornerstone receives from Old Newsboys go towards diapers for the children.