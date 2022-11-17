The Haven of Grace serves as a safe community for pregnant mothers seeking shelter and care throughout the St. Louis area. Originally established in 1988 as an outreach ministry of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the organization’s purpose has been to break the cycle of homelessness, poor health, and poverty for young and pregnant women in North St. Louis, a specific area the nonprofit wanted to serve.

Nearly 34 years later, The Haven of Grace still strives to uphold its purpose, and according to executive director Patricia Bosman, the mission is a big one. “We strive to provide a safe and nurturing home, educational programs, and long-term support for both mother and child, particularly through hope, dignity, and the pride of independence.”

THE HAVEN OF GRACE

Carlie smiling at a birthday event.