The Haven of Grace serves as a safe community for pregnant mothers seeking shelter and care throughout the St. Louis area. Originally established in 1988 as an outreach ministry of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, the organization’s purpose has been to break the cycle of homelessness, poor health, and poverty for young and pregnant women in North St. Louis, a specific area the nonprofit wanted to serve.
Nearly 34 years later, The Haven of Grace still strives to uphold its purpose, and according to executive director Patricia Bosman, the mission is a big one. “We strive to provide a safe and nurturing home, educational programs, and long-term support for both mother and child, particularly through hope, dignity, and the pride of independence.”
Mothers who come into the community receive support through a three-tier system of programs: The Maternity Center, The Quad, and finally, an aftercare program that supports moms for up to 10 years to maintain security and stability.
The maternity shelter has seven core programs: parenting, housing, independent living, physical and emotional health, education, employment, and character development. The nonprofit works with mothers to help them pursue their individual goals and connects them with family advocates and therapists.
When it comes to shelter, The Quad consists of transitional apartments where mothers can stay up to two years with their children. Living in The Quad ensures mothers are living with continued support and helps them learn financial and rental responsibility for when they are ready to go into the real world. “It’s vital these women not only find housing but also learn how to live in a community,” Bosman said.
The nonprofit can meet its financial needs mainly with individual donations, grants, and some public funding. The Haven of Grace relies on these funds to help operationally and helps sustain special programs and services. “We rely heavily on the generosity of the people in the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Bosman said.
There are many ways for the community to get involved without making a donation. Something as simple as providing a welcome basket to expecting mothers in the Haven’s shelter or hosting baby showers would show these mothers that they are loved. The Haven of Grace relies heavily on support, especially during winter, when families need coats, gloves, hats, and boots.
The unique community that Haven of Grace creates proves how the organization lives up to its name. In a final statement, Bosman expresses gratitude for the Haven’s overall impact on the community and its continued support for mothers who may be struggling. “The Haven of Grace would like people to know that we are here, we are committed to the population we serve, and we want to continue ensuring that our moms are physically and emotionally healthy by creating a safe environment where mothers can heal.”