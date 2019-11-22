On April 9th, 1941, Mary Ranken Jordan, along with her husband, Clay, founded the Ranken-Jordan Home for Convalescent Crippled Children. With the help of a small staff, they cared for children suffering from bone tuberculosis, polio and osteomyelitis.
Things have changed tremendously since then, but the Ranken-Jordan Home, now known as Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, has continued to provide expert care to St. Louis area children. According to their website, Ranken-Jordan’s mission is to “consider the children first in all that we do,” and that is the driving force behind their work.
“The children hospitalized at Ranken-Jordan are the sickest of the sick,” said Jennifer Brown, head of corporate and foundation relations at Ranken-Jordan. “The children at Ranken suffer from traumatic brain injuries, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, issues relating to premature birth and developmental delays. More than half of the children we care for need 24-hour care and require respiratory therapists.”
The team at Ranken-Jordan recognizes the patients are in extremely unfortunate situations, but they also realize kids are kids. Ranken-Jordan’s state-of-the-art facility is designed as a therapy space to help patients heal through play. Over 70 percent of the kid’s waking hours are spent outside of the hospital room; therefore, it was important to place extra care into cultivating a happy, positive environment.
Walking into the facility, patients and employees are greeted with a welcoming environment filled with bright colors and a lot of laughter. The warm environment Ranken-Jordan works to cultivate its unique therapy style called “Care Beyond the Bedside.” Included in this model of treatment is a mental health program – because Ranken-Jordan strongly believes in treating the whole person and not just the physical body. A full-time in-patient clinical psychologist and a part-time clinical psychiatrist are on staff to address the needs of patients and families dealing with emotional trauma connected to the injury or illness.
In addition to the in-patient team, the out-patient team works hard to care for the patients who are not hospitalized. Last year alone, the outpatient team completed over 6,200 outpatient therapy sessions. The recent expansion of the facility has allowed for more space to care for children, and additions to the therapy staff are ensuring every child receives the care they need.
One of the biggest responsibilities of Ranken-Jordan is to successfully transition patients from in-patient care to living at home. The hospital provides spiritual care, counseling and community integration trips. In these community integration trips, children are taught how to adapt to real-world situations such as opening doors in public spaces and getting out of cars.
They also offer patients fishing and golfing trips. Trips such as these are crucial to the healing process but are not covered by insurance. Through Old Newsboys, the resources for these programs can be provided to the patients. Just last year, the funds from Old Newsboys covered the costs of five fishing rods for their therapeutic fishing program. These rods are especially unique because they have a pump-and-launch action that eliminates snares and tangles, therefore making it easier for children to fish without tangling their line.
It is the attention to details like special fishing rods, along with the unique care through the “Care Beyond the Bedside” model that truly sets Ranken-Jordan apart and proves they really do “consider the children first” in every step of the healing process.