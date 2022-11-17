The Missouri State Highway Patrol received over 2,200 domestic violence reports last year that covered the metropolitan St. Louis area. Domestic abuse often leaves individuals feeling like they have nowhere to turn. One St. Louis nonprofit organization is working to create a better future for those impacted by domestic abuse.
ALIVE, which stands for Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments, was established in 1983 in two rooms in a church. Since its inception, ALIVE has grown into a full-service domestic violence prevention agency. It now has two locations, one in St. Louis and one in Franklin County. ALIVE provides therapy, advocacy, and residential services in addition to a 24-hour hotline crisis line.
ALIVE’s mission is “to provide counseling, emergency sanctuary, and other critical services to adults and children impacted by domestic abuse, as well as to increase awareness to create a supportive community.” Volunteers make this mission possible. What started as two directors has grown to a staff of 40 and around 100 volunteers.
Debra Cotten began volunteering with ALIVE 20 years ago and is currently the vice president of philanthropy. “Statistics tell us that 1 to every 3 to 4 females and 1 in 10 males experience domestic violence in their lifetime,” Cotten said. “Domestic violence is rooted in power and control. Often, people will criticize survivors and wonder why they didn’tjustleave the situation. There are many types of abuse which make it difficult for victims to leave their circumstances, including financial abuse, which is one of the most common forms of domestic abuse.”
In addition to residential services and the 24- hour hotline crisis line, ALIVE offers services for children who have witnessed domestic abuse within their household. From toddlers through school-aged children, ALIVE provides resources to help young people affected by domestic abuse cope and heal with past trauma.
ALIVE has volunteer opportunities for those who would like to help with its mission of supporting those affected by domestic abuse. Those may include fundraising, crisis-line volunteers, and awareness and outreach.
“Whether they want to volunteer, intern, or help in another way, all they have to do is reach out, and we’ll have something exciting for them to do,” Cotten said.
For those in an abusive situation, Cotten shared, “You’re not alone, and you don’t have to go through your situations alone.”