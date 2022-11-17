The Missouri State Highway Patrol received over 2,200 domestic violence reports last year that covered the metropolitan St. Louis area. Domestic abuse often leaves individuals feeling like they have nowhere to turn. One St. Louis nonprofit organization is working to create a better future for those impacted by domestic abuse.

ALIVE, which stands for Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments, was established in 1983 in two rooms in a church. Since its inception, ALIVE has grown into a full-service domestic violence prevention agency. It now has two locations, one in St. Louis and one in Franklin County. ALIVE provides therapy, advocacy, and residential services in addition to a 24-hour hotline crisis line.

ALIVE Golf Tournament Fundraiser