In 1986, members of the St. Louis area identified a growing issue persisting in the community – child abuse. With support from the St. Louis Junior League and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery was founded with a mission of child abuse prevention and support for families in need. Crisis Nursery began with one location in St. Louis City, and today, there are five locations across the St. Louis and St. Charles region. In addition, Crisis Nursery has 10 outreach centers that provide services through their Family Empowerment Program.
The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery is open 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Each location can provide for up to 46 children at a given time. Laura Coatney, the Development Director and a longtime staff member at Crisis Nursery, said, “For me, everyday is different because we don’t know from day-to-day what age the kids are going to be or how many kids are going to be at the nursery.”
Yet, Crisis Nursery is still able to provide children with three meals a day and three snacks, a medical exam and over-the-counter or prescription medication, therapeutic counseling and a safe and fun environment.
Currently, Crisis Nursery cares for nearly 5,000 children a year and provides home-based and community counseling for an additional 400 families.
Despite their success, the journey hasn’t been easy throughout the past 30 years. According to Coatney, a lack of space has been a major issue with Crisis Nursery receiving more requests than they could accommodate.
Funding for the organization has also been an obstacle. For Crisis Nursery to keep their doors open 24/7, donations — both monetary and supplies — are essential. “We need things like socks and underwear. Kids go through those quite a bit, because we serve almost 450 kids a month, we use a lot of those,” Coatley said. Furthermore, funding has not always been consistent with changes in state-level and foundation donations. At the state level, funding priority for organizations is not guaranteed.
Fortunately, Crisis Nursery has been able to overcome these issues. With the addition of four other locations, staff members are able to find space for each child. Crisis Nursery has developed a process that diversifies its funding. Coatley said, “There’s no one stream of funding that we rely heavily on, so if that changes, we can continue to operate.”
Crisis Nursery has helped families who are faced with unimaginable, dire situations. Members of the St. Louis community can contribute to their mission by volunteering or donating. Children often come to Crisis Nursery with shoes that are too small or seasonally inappropriate clothing. Volunteers can donate items like clothing, toys and therapeutic supplies or they can volunteer to interact with the kids. Monetary donations and partnerships with members of the community are essential to keeping the doors open.
Although Crisis Nursery has accomplished much in the past 30 years, staff members want to see the organization continue to grow. Crisis Nursery hopes to establish additional facilities in communities where resources are lacking and poverty is at an all-time high.
Crisis Nursery’s mission is essential to helping the St. Louis community. Coatley said, “Crisis nursery is there to help families when they can’t put food on the table or keep a home or roof over their heads. There are so many factors that feed into a family crisis that we’re able to address.”