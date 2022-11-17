Christian Family Services (CFS), a pillar in the Webster Groves and greater St. Louis area, provides adoption, foster care, counseling, and family life education and enrichment services to struggling individuals and families. The Webster Groves Christian community started CFS as a nonprofit organization to provide individuals with an alternative to abortion in 1973 after the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Since then, CFS has expanded their services. It partners with approximately 20 churches and has extended its work beyond Webster Groves to other places in Missouri so clients who need its services can access them.

CHRISTIAN FAMILY SERVICES

Christian Family Services building.

The nonprofit puts clients first and helps them with whatever emotional support they need as part of its mission to strengthen and support families, individuals, and children through quality social services. CFS makes services available to individuals and families through every stage of their struggle. This includes being there when they need someone, having therapists on hand ready to help, helping them access community resources, and working to leave the individual or family better than they found them. As a nonprofit, CFS makes closer connections with its clients and gets to know them better than if they were working with a big corporate team.