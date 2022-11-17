Christian Family Services (CFS), a pillar in the Webster Groves and greater St. Louis area, provides adoption, foster care, counseling, and family life education and enrichment services to struggling individuals and families. The Webster Groves Christian community started CFS as a nonprofit organization to provide individuals with an alternative to abortion in 1973 after the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Since then, CFS has expanded their services. It partners with approximately 20 churches and has extended its work beyond Webster Groves to other places in Missouri so clients who need its services can access them.
The nonprofit puts clients first and helps them with whatever emotional support they need as part of its mission to strengthen and support families, individuals, and children through quality social services. CFS makes services available to individuals and families through every stage of their struggle. This includes being there when they need someone, having therapists on hand ready to help, helping them access community resources, and working to leave the individual or family better than they found them. As a nonprofit, CFS makes closer connections with its clients and gets to know them better than if they were working with a big corporate team.
“When a family is ready to go through adoption, we help them through the process,” said Jodi Mitchell, office administrator and social services supervisor. “There are many highs and lows in this work. It takes a lot of strength to deal with those issues, and CFS helps.”
One of the most rewarding and challenging aspects of their work is helping children in foster care find permanent healthy homes. This process can take an emotional toll on children, but CFS supports them during it. The organization also works with couples who are struggling in their marriage.
“Watching couples rekindle their relationship is one of the most rewarding things I see, but there are also many negative aspects in this line of work,” said Eric McPherson, director of family life.
The pandemic was challenging for CFS because it caused the adoption world to crumble across the country. They saw extreme lows that they had never seen before. At the same time, foster care needs exploded, but there were not enough families to fill the need. This is partly because the pandemic caused more stringent requirements to be placed on temporary housing programs. Many people who were already struggling with the existing requirements could not meet the COVID-19 guidelines.
“Many people were backed against the wall during COVID,” Mitchell said.
COVID also affected mental health services, and the needs increased quickly. CFS had to transition to online services within a week because they had patients to see and could not meet in person.
“The pandemic was a blessing in disguise because it forced us into virtual technology that allowed greater access to people,” McPherson said.
Jodi Mitchell and Eric McPherson have been at the nonprofit since the early 2000s and love what they do. They believe Christian Family Services is stronger now and ready to meet the challenges individuals and families will continue to face in the future.