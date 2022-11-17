Those with disabilities often rely on others for transportation, in-home care or everyday tasks. To say it’s a struggle to maintain their independence is an understatement. However, the good news is that the Disability Resource Association (DRA), based in Festus, Missouri, works to help those in need live their life while promoting an independent way of living.

Through grants from the state of Missouri and private donations, the DRAs services provide consumers with free of charge personal assistance throughout their life. Jennifer Brody is the director of development at the DRA — responsible for writing grants, marketing and fundraising efforts.

DISABILITY RESOURCE ASSOCIATION

DRA Driver Tom Hennenhoefer provides Mary Beth Goehl a ride