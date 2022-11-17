Those with disabilities often rely on others for transportation, in-home care or everyday tasks. To say it’s a struggle to maintain their independence is an understatement. However, the good news is that the Disability Resource Association (DRA), based in Festus, Missouri, works to help those in need live their life while promoting an independent way of living.
Through grants from the state of Missouri and private donations, the DRAs services provide consumers with free of charge personal assistance throughout their life. Jennifer Brody is the director of development at the DRA — responsible for writing grants, marketing and fundraising efforts.
“I think that [independence] is the focus of all of our programs, especially in trying to help people stay healthy in the home they choose,” Brody said. “And so, sometimes that means helping them with basic concepts like budgeting, and sometimes it’s making sure they have an aide or an attendant to do some of the things they’re unable to do.”
Established in 1996, the nonprofit began with a handful of employees servicing those in Jefferson County, Missouri. Over the years, the DRA has raised over $7 million for enhancing its services. Today, they house over 20 programs which range from housing assistance to support groups.
All of the programs offered by the DRA come with the personal attention and care provided by its employees. The transportation program provides consumers with wheelchair-accessible rides to medical appointments, day-to-day shopping or other locations. As part of the organization’s in-home service, people in need have the opportunity to be paired with a personal care assistant, homemaker, nurse or other services a client might require.
“We offer opportunities to borrow medical equipment,” Brody explained. “People donate medical equipment they’re no longer using like wheelchairs, shower benches and chairs, walkers and canes. Then we sanitize them and loan them out to people for as long as they need. Some clients need it for a month or and others may need them for the rest of their lives. Regardless, there’s no timeframe, and they’re free.”
Other services include social groups, ramps and home modifications and many more. Along with serving the elderly in the community, the nonprofit also helps youth in need. Each year, the DRA hosts a Back-to-School fair that serves low-income families in the Jefferson County area.
“We’ve done surveys that indicate 100% of the families say they wouldn’t be able to afford all of the supplies they receive at the fair for their children, Brody said. We know it’s a valuable service for the kids, and it’s important to us that they start the school year feeling like they’re prepared and ready to go.”
On Oct. 22, the DRA celebrated its 25th anniversary with an event honoring staff, donors and clients. Since its inception, the DRA has been able to provide the people of Jefferson County free, personal care.
“Our main goal is to continue to provide quality and compassionate services and to empower people with disabilities, older adults or people with low income to maintain their health and dignity in their own home,” Brody said.
Learn more about Disability Resource Association here.