“The Sparrow has found a home,” reads the engraved stone at the entrance of Sparrow’s Nest, an adorable two-story house painted yellow and blue. The citation comes from Psalm 84:3, a warm message to all who enter.
Founded in 2013 by Carissa Figgins, Sparrow’s Nest provides sanctuary for homeless teen mothers and their children. Unlike most maternity homes, which will house a woman for six to eight weeks (the duration of typical maternity leave), Sparrow can extend its services for two years to ease young mothers’ transition into adulthood. Sparrow also welcomes girls regardless of whether they are pregnant or parenting.
“Most young ladies find us because somebody in their life cares about them, whether that is a teacher, a counselor, a neighbor,” says Elisa Zieg, the executive director of Sparrow’s Nest.
Zieg, who grew up in a children’s home in Texas, understands the significance of each resident’s journey through Sparrow. “I know how important it is for you to feel like you belong and for you to have family, even if the family is not by blood.”
Sparrow excels in providing a sense of home. Each mother receives her own bedroom which she can decorate as she wishes, as well as a bed for her child and a welcome basket of toiletries for new residents. Girls are responsible for keeping their bedrooms clean and taking care of small chores.
Pointing out a list dividing chores among the household, Zieg remarks, “We want to function as a family. It takes all of us to be able to do it.”
Also, Sparrow hangs dry erase boards on the doors around the upper floor, where the staff writes encouraging notes to the girls.
“We just want them to have that constant affirmation because so many girls feel shame when they find out that they’re pregnant,” Zieg said.
As a primary objective, Sparrow helps young mothers realize their potential through education. It is a non-negotiable requirement for residents to achieve their high school diploma or equivalency, while Sparrow lends a hand with responsibilities such as school supplies, health care and transportation.
Zieg tells the story of one mother who earned her GED 48 hours before her delivery. “These moms are amazing. They’re strong and brave, and they can accomplish so much. We just make sure they have the opportunity.”
Afterward, if a girl chooses to pursue post-secondary education, Sparrow gives her a partial scholarship. Whether her choice results in attending Saint Louis University, cosmetology school or military school, “we’ll support you,” Zieg said. “We want you to be dreaming and planning. We want you to get there.”
In addition to education, Sparrow provides the girls with life skills, part of its mission to break the cycle of poverty. Lessons include cooking, budgeting and financial literacy. For each girl, Sparrow opens a bank account and takes her on a trip to deposit a check, often for the first time. Sparrow also provides fun classes like sewing and piano lessons.
During their free time, girls can relax during movie nights or hang out in the backyard, where there is space for them to journal or play with their kids. There is even a fire pit to make s’mores. In the vegetable garden, the girls grow scarlet tomatoes.
“Like in most homes, the kitchen is really where you spend a lot of the time,” says Zieg. Here, a grocery list for girls to add personal requests hangs on the fridge full of food. With the instruction of Sparrow’s staff or outside guests, each girl learns to cook for the entire house.
As Zieg notes, “We work really hard to help the moms understand that ideally, a parent is providing for their child. So we will provide for the mom, and then she needs to work to provide for her child.”
Once a mother has acquired the skills taught by Sparrow, she leaves the nest. Of course, she is still welcome to visit, and many mothers drop by before work or whenever they have the time.
Once more, Zieg emphasizes the importance of a lifelong family. “You’re going to go on in life and stumble, you’re going to fall, and if you have that place you can come back to, they’re going to help pick you up, wipe your knees off, give you a hug and help you figure it out.”
At the foot of the stairwell, Zieg pauses in front of an arrangement of the girls’ smiling pictures. “Some of them have chosen adoption, some of them have chosen to parent…” Reminiscing, she glows with pride. “There are just so many stories.”