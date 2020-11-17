Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Springboard to Learning is a 51-year-old nonprofit organization that brings arts-integrated programs into the St. Louis schools. As the largest nonprofit providing these services, Springboard is on a mission to develop children who can think critically, collaborate and communicate, ultimately leading to a meaningful future.

“A major impact of our work is kids having the opportunity to have a hands-on learning experience,” said Lauren Wiser, marketing and development manager.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit didn’t let that prevent them from reaching their students. To date, Springboard to Learning has 50 interactive virtual programs in place to keep the connection going. However, not every student has access to the same resources which make digital learning available.

“There are students in some districts that are part of what we call the digital divide,” said Jonathan Webb, program facilitator. “They may not have the technological means to enjoy those programs in that form.”

To combat this divide, Springboard created Arts & Learning Snacks which consists of mini-projects, supplies and instructions packed into art kits and distributed to families with their food deliveries.

“We’ve delivered 6,000 of these already since the spring,” Webb said. “We plan to distribute 24,000 through the remainder of this next fiscal year.”

Springboard’s expansion into virtual learning has been successful so far and also allows the organization to teach students at a wider reach. Webb said the transition to virtual programs isn’t something they want to keep only during the pandemic. He reiterated that Springboard wants to have virtual opportunities as part of their ongoing programs. “If we’re virtual, we can reach anybody, anywhere.”

Springboard to Learning stresses the importance of their work and how it differs from other similar art education programs. The nonprofit’s impact on students goes beyond learning music or how to write, they are learning how to work with other people.

“There are so many students can learn from working together,” Wiser said.