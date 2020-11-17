Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.

Building connections is an essential aspect of life. People interact with others daily, whether in school, at work or home. For people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, these interactions can be more complex and often overlooked. That’s where St. Louis Arc comes in.

St. Louis Arc was founded in 1952 to provide community-based services for individuals with disabilities. Today, the nonprofit provides a wide variety of services and support to families all over the St. Louis region. From housing to classes to therapy, they ensure that those they serve have all the tools they need to lead fulfilled lives.

“Our mission is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to lead better lives by providing a lifetime of high-quality services, family support and advocacy,” said Sharon Spurlock, senior director of family support services. “We work hard to provide individualized services that can help make a difference to an adult, child or family. The services we provide are designed to maximize choice and to support people as they build quality lives within the St. Louis community.”

In her role, Spurlock works with families to build their knowledge, connections and access to resources for their family members with disabilities. The nonprofit is dedicated to offering a lifetime of support, from the time a person is born into their later years in life.

“We believe offering a lifetime of support gives us a unique opportunity to support individuals and their families across the various life stages,” Spurlock said. “Our signature strength of building relationships gives families trusted allies to plan and problem solve as they navigate life with their loved one.”

More than anything, the organization wants acceptance for people with disabilities.

In addition to building self-advocacy and decision-making skills, the nonprofit tries to include people with disabilities in all aspects of work. St. Louis Arc speaks to legislators, attends committees and community meetings and votes to move disability agendas forward.

“It’s important to us that people recognize those with disabilities as their neighbors, co-workers, friends and fellow citizens,” Spurlock said. “As you move through your day, I hope you’ll think about how we can all be more welcoming to each other.”