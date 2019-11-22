The St. Louis Area Foodbank has served hungry citizens of Missouri and Illinois since its founding in 1975.
The Foodbank works with over 550 partner organizations in the St. Louis region to fight food insecurity through a variety of different programs: providing food to local food pantries, distributing dairy, meat and fresh produce through their Mobile Distributions Programs, packaging nutrition-filled boxes for low-income seniors, guiding families through the food stamp application process, providing meals to children and families over the summer, and supplying families with food when they move from temporary housing to a permanent home.
“The mission of the St. Louis Area Foodbank is to build stronger communities by empowering people with food and hope,” said Meredith Knopp, president and CEO. “It’s hard to thrive on an empty stomach. Our staff and dedicated volunteers are working daily to provide food for today and hope for a better tomorrow. We believe everyone deserves access to food and the promise of a healthy diet. Our work is made possible by the support of the communities we serve.”
Knopp shared that she was drawn to the St. Louis Area Foodbank by some of her earliest childhood memories, volunteering at area soup kitchens in Detroit, Michigan. “As a veteran who has deployed to many different countries worldwide and now as a mother, my heart hurts at the knowledge that there are children, families, veterans and seniors in our community that don’t have three healthy meals a day,” she said, citing these factors as motivating her to continue to work to provide food for all people in the St. Louis community, regardless of age, race, gender or economic status.
While the Foodbank was originally founded as the Food Crisis Network, an organization dedicated to assisting young mothers with providing nutrition to their newborns, the charity now pledges to help feed anyone in need of assistance. “Hunger does not discriminate,” Knopp pointed out.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank operates in 26 counties across Missouri and Illinois, distributing more than 45 million pounds of food and personal care items to more than 392,000 people every year. According to the charity, there are 427,000 “food insecure” people in those localities -- and “the Foodbank works to feed all of them,” Knopp said. She shared the Foodbank’s eventual vision for the future: a stronger, healthier bi-state region where no one goes to bed hungry.
However, the Foodbank’s work enacting that vision does not come without costs, as bringing in food, storing it and distributing it all require funding. Old Newsboys Day is a pivotal source of this funding for the St. Louis Area Foodbank. As Knopp said, the annual event “demonstrates we can all do something to help ensure people in our community are fed.”
Or, to quote an aphorism commonly employed at the Foodbank: “Hunger can effect anyone, but anyone can affect hunger.”