Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Sometimes finding a career path that is truly right for an individual can be difficult. Finances are almost always involved and finding something one is passionate about can take time. Many times kids aren’t able to display their talents due to a lack of opportunities.
The St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP) provides hope and opportunity for high school students in financial need through paid summer internships, intensive employability training and year-round college and career planning. SLIP offers a wide variety of internships from law to health care to global manufacturing.
“We enjoy providing these great opportunities to our students along with paid internships in corporate settings,” said Shanise Johnson, executive director and alumna. “Our intention is to offer the program to as many students that are interested.”
Johnson took part in the program when she was younger and can attest to the organization setting her up for success upon entering the professional world. Returning to SLIP was a natural step for her. “My love for seeing individuals grow continues to press upon my heart,” Johnson said.
Students work hard to earn the opportunity to receive an internship. The program’s goal is to develop the student’s foundation in having an excellent reputation and a great work ethic.
Season Walker directly benefited from her internship as she felt unsure of her career interests until hearing about the organization.
“I always knew I wanted to do something with law,” Walker said. “It was difficult for me to determine if I wanted to attend law school or not. Based on my career interviews, I was placed in the human services field.”
Walker feels she was set up for success by the St. Louis Internship Program. She wasn’t sure if she’d be ready for the workplace if SLIP had not been in the picture.
While the organization is quite serious about career and professional development skills, Walker noted that the SLIP made her feel cared for and gave her the confidence to succeed.
“The atmosphere was great,” Walker said. “The facilitators were always smiling and telling jokes. It was a very enjoyable time even though we were focused on a serious topic. It was a great feeling to know that people cared and wanted me to be successful.